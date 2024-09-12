Californians: Volunteer At A Coastal Cleanup Month Event And Help Protect Our Coastline And Local Waterways

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SACRAMENTO, Calif., Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Throughout the month of September, Californians have hundreds of opportunities to beautify local waterways and contribute to healthier, cleaner communities as part of the 40th Annual Coastal Cleanup Month.

Caltrans is partnering with the California Coastal Commission to celebrate four decades of cleaning the state's rivers, streams and coastlines.



People interested in helping the environment and making a difference in their neighborhoods are invited to register for a local cleanup event at CoastalCleanupDay .

Coastal Cleanup Month events are designed to rid the natural environment of unsightly litter and harmful debris and educate participants to better understand their impact on community waterways, such as lakes, rivers, creeks and the ocean. Increasing awareness and changing behaviors related to waterway preservation aligns with Governor Gavin Newsom's $1.2 billion Clean California initiative, a sweeping three-year, statewide litter reduction and beautification program.

"I encourage everyone to participate in a local clean-up event and do their part to protect our majestic coastline and precious waterways," said Caltrans Director Tony Tavares. "Volunteerism is a powerful way to inspire eco-friendly habits in others and establish a legacy of environmental conservation in communities throughout the state."

Litter, pet waste and other refuse can pose significant risks and negative impacts to waterways when they aren't disposed of properly. Even garbage discarded far from rivers and the ocean can make its way there by traveling down storm ways, underscoring the need to keep these valuable natural resources free of pollutants.

Trash accumulates during the drier months when Californians travel, recreate and spend more time outdoors. The first heavy rains of the season often wash untreated waste and debris into waterways and the ocean. Coastal Cleanup Month aims to generate urgent community action before the winter season to mitigate potential impacts of these contaminants.

"The support by Californians for our coast these past decades has been incredible," said Coastal Commission Executive Director Kate Huckelbridge. "It's amazing that volunteers who turned out to the earliest cleanups are now bringing their children or even their grandchildren out to participate. It's a testament to the strength of the cleanup movement that it has thrived for so long. We can see the impact year-round."

To find a local cleanup event near you, visit CoastalCleanupDay . The following information provides details about some of the largest Caltrans co-sponsored cleanup events across the state on Saturday, Sept. 21:

Inland Empire Waterkeeper's River Clean Up



Time: 9-11 a.m.

Martha McLean Park, Gazebo 5759 Jurupa Ave, Riverside, 92504

Orange County Coastkeeper's California Coastal Cleanup Day



Time: 9 a.m. - noon

Huntington State Beach, Tower 8 21601 Pacific Coast Hwy, Huntington Beach, 92646

San Diego Coastkeeper's Clean Up



Time: 9 a.m. - noon

Liberty Station NTC Park 2455 Cushing Road, San Diego, 92106

Refuse Refuse San Francisco's Clean Up



Time: 9:30 a.m. – noon

Ocean Beach 800 Great Hwy, San Francisco, 94121

River City Waterway Alliance's Coastal Cleanup Day 2024



Time: 9:30 a.m. – noon

Tower Bridge Promenade 1450 Front St., Sacramento, 95814

About Clean California and the Caltrans Stormwater Public Education Campaign:

Both programs are administered by Caltrans. Clean California is Governor Newsom's sweeping, $1.2 billion, multiyear cleanup effort led by Caltrans to remove trash, create thousands of jobs, and join with communities throughout the state to reclaim, transform and beautify public spaces.

The Caltrans Stormwater Public Education Campaign complements this endeavor by working to increase understanding of the sources and pathways of stormwater pollution across California.

Since launching Clean California in July 2021, Caltrans and its local partners have picked up more than 2.6 million cubic yards of litter-enough to cover nine lanes of Interstate 5 from San Diego to the Canadian border. Caltrans has hosted more than 500 free dump days in communities throughout the state-resulting in the collection of more than 12,000-plus mattresses and 50,000 tires. For more information, visit CleanCA and CleanWaterCA .

About the California Coastal Commission:

The California Coastal Commission is committed to protecting and enhancing California's coast and ocean for present and future generations. It does so through careful planning and regulation of environmentally sustainable development, strong public participation, education, and effective intergovernmental coordination. The Coastal Cleanup Day Program is part of its effort to raise public awareness of marine and coastal resources and promote coastal stewardship. For more information, visit href="" rel="nofollow" C

