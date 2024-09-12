(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Fabric - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global for Data Fabric is estimated at US$1.9 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$7.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 21.5% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.



The growth in the data fabric market is driven by several factors, including the increasing adoption of cloud technologies, the need for real-time data analytics, and the rising importance of data governance and security. As businesses continue to migrate to cloud platforms, the demand for robust data integration and management solutions has surged. Data fabric addresses these needs by offering a cohesive strategy for integrating cloud and on-premises data. Furthermore, the growing emphasis on real-time analytics for gaining competitive insights has propelled the adoption of data fabric, as it enables faster and more accurate data processing. Additionally, stringent data privacy regulations and the need for comprehensive data governance frameworks have highlighted the importance of data fabric solutions in ensuring data integrity and compliance. As organizations increasingly recognize the strategic value of data, the adoption of data fabric is expected to expand, driving significant market growth.

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Rise of Digital Transformation Creates Ideal Platform for Market Expansion

Digital Transformation Accelerates Demand for Data Fabrics

Data Fabric: Ideal Solution for Effective Digital Transformations

Content Chaos: A Barrier to Successful Digital Transformation

Data Fabric Co-creates Ready Made Tailored Outcomes for Business Optimization

'Age of Data Abundance' Creates Broad-based Opportunities for Data Fabric Solutions

Rising Tide of Digitalization and Explosive Growth of Digital Data Creates the Need for Data Fabric

Data Fabric Emerges as Pivotal Component of Data Management Strategies

How Does Data Fabric Solve Data Management Challenges of Enterprises?

Organizations Don Data Fabric to Tap Technology & Become Smarter

Why is Data Fabric Strategy an Important Consideration for Enterprises?

Emerging Need for Business Agility & Accessibility Augments Prospects

A Review of Top Data Fabric Trends for Enterprises

Uptrend in Machine Learning Vertical Augurs Well for the Market

Data Fabric Enabling Next Level of Cloud Integration

Increasing Investments in Industrial IoT Drives Growth

Rise in Big Data Analytics Propels Use Case for Big Data Fabric

Data Fabric Holds Importance as a Strategic Technology Trend

Robust Data Fabric Essential to Enable Industrial Metaverse

Data Fabric Vs Data Mesh Architectures: The Power of Two

Novel Opportunities for Data Fabric in Fraud Detection & Security Management

Data Fabric Supports Sales & Marketing Management

Logical Data Fabrics: A Popular Trend

Implementation of Data Fabric Solutions in eCommerce & Retail Continues to Grow

Surging eCommerce Sector to Trigger New Wave of Opportunities

Data Marketplace Perfectly in Tune with the Data Fabric Vision

BFSI Enterprises: Data Fabric Extends New Capabilities

"Banking" on Data Fabric for Transformation

Data Fabric Seeks Role in Healthcare Sector

Enterprise Knowledge Graphs Ensure Efficient Data Fabric Query Answering: A Key Functionality

