Hago Energetics Achieves World-Changing Negative Carbon Intensity Score For Hydrogen Production

- Wilson Hago, Founder of Hago EnergeticsCAMARILLO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Hago Energetics has received a report of carbon impact calculations for its hydrogen production project in the Central Valley of California.This report was prepared for Hago Energetics (referred to as Hago hereafter) by the third party firm EcoEngineers to provide a preliminary carbon intensity (CI) analysis and to evaluate potential CI reduction strategies for the proposed hydrogen production project in Madera, CA. The Cl was assessed using the standards and approach of life-cycle analysis (LCA). The CI modeling analyzed cradle-to-gate greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions associated with the Hago hydrogen production process. The modeling tool used was CA-GREET 4.0 including the Tier 1 CI Calculator for Hydrogen. The report represents the opinion of the EcoEngineers staff specializing in providing services for a variety of low-carbon fuel programs since 2009.This report was funded by the Department of Energy via its Clean Energy Technology Initiative Voucher Program to evaluate the preliminary Cl of the design process for hydrogen produced through the conversion of biomethane via a proprietary pyrolysis process. The clean hydrogen produced is intended for heavy duty transportation in California. Results ranged from -492 g CO2eq/MJ H2 (-59 kg CO2eq/kg H2) to -484 g CO2eq/MJ H2 (-58 kg CO2eq/kg H2) using three different scenarios delivering either gaseous or liquid hydrogen to nearby refueling stations and to Los Angeles ports. The more negative the score, the more carbon is sequestered and prevented from going into the atmosphere.“I believe we have a process to generate the lowest CI scores in the world for clean hydrogen generation” said Dr. Wilson Hago, Founder and CEO at Hago EnergeticsHago Energetics aims to help farms, wastewater treatment plants, and landfills become more profitable by converting organic waste to valuable products like high value fuels such as low carbon hydrogen. These products are designed to be carbon negative, sustainable and competitive with fossil fuel-derived products. Hago Energetics aims to contribute to methane mitigation efforts throughout the world.About Hago EnergeticsHago Energetics' mission is to contribute to reducing carbon emissions around the world and to leave a habitable planet for future generations. Hago has won awards from the California Energy Commission, NASA and NYSERDA. Their primary focus is converting waste products to carbon negative transportation fuels. Hago Energetics values are based on integrity, boldness, innovation, and social responsibility.About EcoEngineersEcoEngineers is a consulting, auditing, and advisory firm with an exclusive focus on the energy transition. From innovation to impact, Eco helps its clients navigate the disruption caused by carbon emissions and climate change. Eco helps organizations stay informed, measure emissions, make investment decisions, maintain compliance, and manage data through the lens of carbon accounting. Its team of engineers, scientists, auditors, consultants, and researchers live and work at the intersection of low-carbon fuel policy, innovative technologies, and the carbon marketplace. Eco was established in 2009 to steer low-carbon fuel producers through the complexities of emerging energy regulations in the United States. Today, Eco's global team is shaping the response to climate change by advising businesses across the energy transition.

