(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) CYBRA Joins Forces with CardWiz Technologies to Revolutionize IoT in Europe and Israel

- Limor GlickHERZLIYA, ISRAEL, September 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- CYBRA Corporation, the New York-based pioneers of Edgefinity IoT tracking software, are thrilled to announce a dynamic partnership with CardWiz Technologies to deliver cutting-edge RFID solutions for inventory tracking and asset management across Europe and Israel.CYBRA's Edgefinity IoT® platform excels in building integrated applications for locating and protecting people, assets, and vehicles using RFID, RTLS, and sensor technologies. Complementing this, MarkMagic® offers a comprehensive solution for barcode labels/forms design and printing. CardWiz, a leading provider of RFID solutions, collaborates with top system integrators in the IoT space, supporting various market verticals from retail and logistics to healthcare and transportation."We're excited to formalize this strategic partnership with CardWiz," says Harold Brand, CEO of CYBRA. "This alliance allows companies to access the best-of-breed solutions and support, expanding our reach to new markets and enhancing our global presence."Edgefinity IoT stands out with its capability to track assets, equipment, personnel, and vehicles, providing comprehensive situational awareness. Its scalable and customizable nature ensures that businesses can start small and expand as needed, making it ideal for a wide range of applications including real-time equipment location tracking, inventory management, shipment auditing, and safety enforcement."We see significant growth in RAIN RFID demand in the region and recognize Edgefinity IoT as the perfect solution for scalable and user-friendly asset visibility," says Limor Glick, CEO of CardWiz Technologies. "Our partnership with CYBRA will enable our customers to digitally transform their operations, enhancing their ability to track and manage data, inventory, and assets."About CYBRA CorporationCYBRA Corporation is a leader in Auto Identification – barcode and RFID technology – serving customers in a wide range of industries. CYBRA software solutions run on all major computing platforms, including Microsoft Windows, Linux, Unix, cloud and IBM Power Systems (System i, iSeries, AS/400, AIX). In addition to MarkMagic® barcode label software, CYBRA's other flagship product is Edgefinity IoT® (PATENTED U.S. PATENT OFFICE 11,024,105). Edgefinity IoT is a platform for rapidly configuring integrated applications that locate objects and people using RFID, RTLS and other advanced tracking technologies. To learn more information, visit .About CardWiz TechnologiesCardWiz Technologies provides a breadth of smart solutions for applications using RFID (Radio-Frequency IDentification) & NFC implementation in a variety of use cases in selected market verticals. By combining leading companies' representation and consultancy services for a variety of companies interested in integrating trending technologies, CardWiz's mission is predominantly help those companies expand their business into new areas and achieving improved bottom-lines & Return-On-Investment.

