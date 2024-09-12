Web Content, Search Portals And Social Media Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The web content, search portals and social media market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $739.6 billion in 2023 to $848.3 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.7%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to internet penetration, mobile adoption, social media adoption, content creation and sharing.

The web content, search portals and social media market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $1,427.81 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.9%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to e-commerce integration, emerging markets, environmental and ethical considerations, content personalization, video content.

Growth Driver Of The Web Content, Search Portals And Social Media Market

Rising penetration of mobile, tablet and other electronics and rising data consumption will drive the web content, search portals, SEO services, and social media market . An increase in sales of internet-accessible electronic devices such as smartphones and tablets lead to an increase in the consumption of digital content.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the web content, search portals and social media market include Google LLC, Facebook Inc., Tencent Holdings Limited, Baidu Inc., Netflix Inc., Twitter Inc., LinkedIn Corporation, Reddit Inc.

Major companies operating in the web content, search portals, and social media market are focusing on strategic collaborations such as Baidu Inc.'s partnership with Quhuo Limited to better meet the needs of their existing consumers. The association between Baidu Inc. and Quhuo Limited aims to use Baidu's newly released artificial intelligence-powered ERNIE Bot, a new-generation enormous-scale pre-training linguistic model, to enable numerous business situations.

Segments:

1) By Type: Social Media, Internet Search Portals, Digital Publishing And Content Streaming, Search Engine Optimization Services

2) By Deployment Mode: On-premises, Cloud

3) By Organization Size: Large Enterprises, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Subsegments Covered: Social Media Advertisement, Social Media Subscription Content Streaming, Digital Publishing, Agencies SEO Services, Freelancer SEO Services

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the web content, search portals, and social media market in 2023. Middle East is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the web content, search portals, SEO services, and social media market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Web Content, Search Portals And Social Media Market Definition

Web content refers to the written, visual, or auditory material that users encounter while using websites. A search portal refers to a web directory, a search tool, and other helpful functions such as file storage, gaming, email, and ecommerce directories. Social media is a computer-based technology that makes it possible to share concepts, ideas, and knowledge through online groups and networks.

