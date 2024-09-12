Orocommerce Promotes Itay Braverman To Vice President Of Product With A Focus On AI-Driven Innovation

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LOS ANGELES, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- B2B digital commerce pioneer

OroCommerce announced the of Itay Braverman to Vice President of Product. This strategic executive leadership appointment underscores OroCommerce's commitment to product innovation and client service excellence in B2B commerce, with a strong emphasis on leveraging AI technologies.

An OroCommerce veteran with more than seven loyal years with the company, Braverman most recently served as Global Director of Solution Engineering, where he was widely acknowledged by both clients and internal stakeholders for his exceptional leadership, innovative problem-solving, and deep expertise in B2B commerce solutions. Braverman has been instrumental in integrating AI into OroCommerce's product suite, driving significant improvements in customer experiences and operational efficiencies.

"Itay is one of those rare team members who can play any position on the field," said OroCommerce CEO Yoav Kutner. "He moves from sales meetings to product roadmap sessions, driving insights to developers, UI experts, and product management teams. Regardless of the audience, he can effectively showcase Oro's unique proposition as the leading B2B eCcommerce platform. His blend of technical knowledge and market insight is driving our product strategy forward and positioning us for continued success in the AI era."

Having led hundreds of client implementation projects and consulting sessions with prospects, Braverman brings an unparalleled understanding of how OroCommerce's AI-powered products uniquely address B2B customers' needs and diverse use cases.

In his new role, Braverman will leverage his intimate knowledge of client needs to lead the continuous innovation and evolution of OroCommerce products. His focus will be on driving product development that not only meets but anticipates the demands of the market. Braverman's expertise will be crucial in ensuring OroCommerce remains at the forefront of the B2B commerce industry, providing features and customized solutions that not only take advantage of cutting-edge AI technologies but also deliver tangible ROI to B2B customers.

AI-Driven Enhancements in OroCommerce

OroCommerce's AI-driven innovations include next-gen product recommendations and a new product information engine. These capabilities offer more personalized and efficient customer experiences through powerful automation and real-time segmentation. This ensures customers quickly find the products they need while merchants maintain control over the buyer experience and data.

Braverman's leadership in AI implementation has allowed OroCommerce to offer customized product recommendations and dynamic product information that adapt in real-time based on user behavior. This personalization significantly enhances the customer journey, leading to increased purchase value and brand loyalty.

About OroCommerce

OroCommerce is a B2B-focused commerce platform that enables complex sales processes for manufacturers, wholesalers, and distributors. OroCommerce is a complete solution that includes CRM and marketplace solutions with online storefronts optimized for the needs of B2B sellers, including RFQ (request for quote) and CPQ (configure price quote).

OroCommerce has many unique capabilities, including a low-code workflow automation tool, and is a market-leading platform recognized by industry analysts and trade associations. OroCommerce's founders are eCommerce industry veterans Yoav Kutner, CEO; Dima Soroka, CTO; and Roy Rubin, Director of Oro's Advisory Board. For more information on OroCommerce, visit .

SOURCE Oro, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED