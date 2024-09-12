Digital Advertising Alliance Releases Guidelines For Use Of Adchoices On Connected TV (CTV)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) New Guidelines Help Consumers Find Consistent Icon-Based Access to Information and Control for Interest-Based Ads Across CTV Ecosystem

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Digital Advertising Alliance

(DAA) today announced the release of new guidelines

for the implementation of the AdChoices Icon and Ad Marker in Connected TV (CTV) environments. The new creative guidelines help advertisers and CTV companies use the ubiquitous AdChoices Icon to provide consumers with information and control around interest-based advertising on CTV devices. This new AdChoices supplement provides consumers with a consistent and familiar experience across computers, mobile devices, and the rapidly-growing CTV space.

"Americans now spend an average of more than two hours a day watching connected TV, and it is vital that they have access to AdChoices' familiar tools for information and control across CTV devices and platforms," said Lou Mastria, President and CEO of the DAA. "If advertisers want to continue to be able to use this increasingly important medium to grow their businesses by connecting with how their consumers enjoy media today, they must provide the necessary tools to build trust with consumers. The AdChoices program is familiar to consumers on the web and in apps, so it only makes sense to extend this well-known privacy-enhancing regime to CTV."

A range of implementation options helps advertisers, agencies, streamers, publishers, OEMs and ad tech companies address variations in technology, interface, and content across CTV platforms, while providing a consistent user experience through the familiar AdChoices Icon and name.

"The DAA encourages OEMs, content distributors, and other companies using CTV to review and implement these guidelines in their ads, settings, and other viewer touchpoints to provide their customers with access to the kind of privacy choices around interest-based ads they have come to trust across other digital platforms," added Mastria.



According to eMarketer , US adults currently spend an average of 123.4 minutes per day watching connected television, an increase of more than 30% since 2019 and second only to time spent on mobile devices. As user time has increased, so has ad spending, making CTV the fastest-growing major ad channel in the US, with spending projected to increase by 22.4% to a total of $30.1 billion this year.

The DAA's new guidelines -- "AdChoices Icon & Ad Marker Implementation Supplement for Connected TV " -- cover a range of use cases and technical scenarios offering flexible options to present AdChoices across different CTV devices and platforms. The framework fall into four categories, which can be used individually or in combination:



Always-Available Settings: Guidance on embedding AdChoices into on-device CTV settings to provide consumers with easy access to transparency and control tools at any time.



Ad-Level Implementations: Instructions on how to incorporate AdChoices in the player bar and in/near ad units, providing consumers with extended privacy functionality during their ad experience.



At-Time Implementations: Recommendations for integrating AdChoices within voice control features and using QR codes, as well as through periodic notice.

Asynchronous Implementations: Strategies for including AdChoices in initial device setup (unboxing or setup), through audio interactions, and through CMP-supported notice.

The new creative guidelines have been designed

for use by companies across the CTV and streaming ecosystem, including advertisers, agencies, TV original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), content distributors, CTV applications, SDK providers, and programmatic suppliers. The new guidelines were developed by the DAA Principles and Communications Committee and DAA working groups which brought together expertise across the technological, creative, and operational aspects of ad delivery.

For more information and access to the complete guidelines, please visit .

About the Digital Advertising Alliance

The Digital Advertising Alliance (DAA) is an independent not-for-profit organization which establishes and enforces responsible privacy practices for relevant digital advertising, while giving consumers information and control over the types of digital advertising they receive. The DAA runs the YourAdChoices, mobile AppChoices, PoliticalAds, and PrivacyRights programs. Underlying the DAA's efforts are the DAA Self-Regulatory Principles, including updates to address changing technologies and business models around multi-site, mobile, and cross-device data. Compliance with the DAA Principles is independently enforced for all companies in digital advertising by BBB National Programs and the Association of National Advertisers (ANA). The DAA is managed by a consortium of the leading national advertising and marketing trade groups, including the 4A's, American Advertising Federation, ANA, Interactive Advertising Bureau, and Network Advertising Initiative, with the advice of BBB National Programs.

