Catalina Crunch® Welcomes Sarah Van Houten As New Chief Financial Officer To Drive Financial Strategy And Support Continued Growth

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) With Extensive Experience in Consumer-Packaged Goods, Van Houten Joins Catalina Crunch to Strengthen Leadership and Accelerate the Brand's Momentum



INDIANAPOLIS, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Catalina Crunch,

a leading innovator in better-for-you snacks and cereals, proudly announces the appointment of Sarah Van Houten as Chief Officer (CFO). Sarah will spearhead the company's financial strategy and operations during an exciting phase of immense growth, as Catalina Crunch expands its presence in the health-conscious snack market. Her arrival marks a significant milestone for the brand, reinforcing its commitment to building a world-class executive team.



"We are thrilled to welcome Sarah to the Catalina Crunch family," said Doug Behrens,

CEO of Catalina Crunch. "Her deep expertise in finance and experience within the consumer-packaged goods space will be instrumental in driving our financial success as we scale our retail reach and innovate our product offerings. Sarah's leadership will undoubtedly position us for new levels of growth and achievement."



Sarah Van Houten brings with her an outstanding track record in financial leadership. Prior to joining Catalina Crunch, she served as CFO at Perfect Snacks, where she played a pivotal role in the company's rapid growth. She has also held CFO positions at Martha Stewart Kitchen and Bobo's Oat Bars, where she demonstrated her expertise in cash management, financial planning, budgeting, and analytics. Her diverse experience in the health and wellness sector makes her an invaluable addition to Catalina Crunch's leadership team.



"I am very excited to join Catalina Crunch during such a dynamic time in its journey," said Van Houten. "I look forward to contributing to the brand's continued success and helping catalyze further growth as we expand into new markets and product categories."



This appointment follows

Catalina Crunch's remarkable growth, as the brand continues to redefine healthy snacking with its low-sugar, low-carb, and high-protein products. From its popular cereals to its sandwich cookies and snack mixes, Catalina Crunch remains steadfast in its commitment to delivering innovative, delicious, and accessible snacks for today's health-conscious consumers.



For more information on Catalina Crunch®, visit href="" rel="nofollow" catalinacrunc

and follow on Instagram (@CatalinaCrunch ), Facebook (@CatalinaCrunch ) and TikTok (@CatalinaCrunch ). For sales inquiries, please email [email protected] .



About Catalina Crunch ®

Founded in 2017 as a leading DTC brand, Catalina Snacks®

uses breakthrough science and food technology (no magic nor wishes) to make food nutritious, while continuing to focus on delectable taste and texture profiles. The brand's mission is to make healthier foods that are accessible and convenient for a variety of lifestyles, while simultaneously delivering on amazing taste and nutrition content. The Catalina Crunch®

brand offers a robust line of healthy and delicious products including Cereal, Sandwich Cookies, and Crunch Mixes, all of which are keto-friendly, low-sugar, low carb, and higher in protein.



SOURCE Catalina Crunch

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED