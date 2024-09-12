Return To Freedom Wild Horse Conservation Named 2024 Beneficiary Of Daytime Beauty Awards

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LOMPOC, Calif., Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Return to Freedom (RTF) today announced it will be the beneficiary of the 6th annual Daytime Beauty Awards (DBA).

At a luncheon and honoree ceremony, the DBA will recognize and honor America's wild horses, naming RTF the event's 2024 beneficiary. The DBA acknowledges the science behind beauty, and wellness, spotlighting professionals in the fields of medicine, health and fitness, aesthetics, skincare, color and styling, CBD & cannabis, beauty innovation and more, while simultaneously raising awareness for animals in need.

The DBA is also honoring the career of RTF founder Neda DeMayo with The Special Tribute Award for her inspiring and pioneering achievements in building RTF, a national nonprofit wild horse conservation organization that currently provides sanctuary for over 450 rescued wild horses and burros.

For the past 26 years, under DeMayo's leadership, RTF has been at the forefront of wild horse conservation, identifying minimally intrusive sustainable solutions at its sanctuary that can be implemented on the range to keep wild horse and burro herds free on the range. As a solution-focused organization, RTF collaborates with a diverse group of stakeholders on solutions to replace costly and traumatic government roundups and the warehousing of captured wild horses and burros. RTF bases its work on guidance from leading scientists in genetics, ancient DNA research, proven safe and humane fertility control, and regenerative holistic land management.

"We are thrilled that the DBA has chosen to recognize America's wild horses and help us tell their story," DeMayo says. "Most Americans are unaware that wild horses still exist in the West, and they are fighting for their survival. Time has taught us that we conserve what we love, we love what we understand and understand what we are taught. Mustangs have long been the scapegoats for the mismanagement of public land grazing. Whether grazing livestock or wild horses, if we implement holistic management practices, grazing mammals are part of the solution not the problem."

"Neda has given us the opportunity to know more about wild horses. Let's get together, help her to reach her goal and make a difference,"

says Michele Elyzabeth, CEO/Founder of the DBA and Hollywood Beauty Awards.

The 6th annual DBA will take place on Monday, September 30, 2024, at The Autry Museum of the American West in Los Angeles.

ABOUT RETURN TO FREEDOM:

Return to Freedom Wild Horse Conservation

(RTF ) is a national nonprofit organization dedicated to wild horse preservation through sanctuary, education, conservation,

and

advocacy since 1998. It also operates the American

Wild Horse Sanctuary at three California locations, caring for more than 450 wild horses and burros. Follow us on

Facebook , X

and

Instagram

for updates about wild horses and burros on the range and at our sanctuary.

RTF founder Neda DeMayo is available for interviews

