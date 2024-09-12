U.S. Commercial Drones Market Is Likely To Expand US$ 3,755 Million At 15.8% CAGR By 2030

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

U.S. Commercial Drones Market

Advancements in technological and surge in demand for location-based services the U.S. commercial drones market.

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The U.S. Commercial Drones report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario. Aircrafts that have the capability to fly autonomously with the help of an embedded program or which can be remotely operated from ground by a pilot are called as drones. Commercial drones are unmanned aerial aircrafts that are designed for commercial applications such as risk mitigation, resource planning, research & excavation, urban planning, engineering, farming management, tourism, aerial imaging, LiDAR applications, cargo management, weather monitoring, traffic control, green mapping, and others. These applications are utilized by several sectors such as agriculture and environment, media & entertainment, energy, government, and others, as business solutions.Request Sample Pages Now:Based on type, the rotary blade drones segment held the highest share in 2020, accounting for more than two-thirds of the total share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the fixed-wing drones segment is projected to witness the largest CAGR of 20.3% from 2021 to 2030.The key players profiled in this report includeAeryon Labs Inc., Skydio, Insitu Inc.,, Trimble Inc., 3D Robotics, GoPro Inc., American Robotics Inc., AeroVironment Inc., Leptron Unmanned Aircraft Systems, Inc., KEY PLAYERS, PrecisionHawk Inc.The U.S. commercial drones market size has been segmented on the basis of type, application and function. By type, the market has been segmented into fixed wing drones, rotary blade drones and hybrid drones. By application, the market has been segmented into agriculture & environment, media & entertainment, energy, government, construction & archaeology and others. By function, the market has been segmented into connectivity, services and solutions.Buy Now the Exclusive Report:The key companies operating in the industry have carried out numerous developments, which has created ample opportunities for the growth of the market across the country. In addition, continuous demand for aerial view at locations out of human reach has also fueled the growth of the market across the U.S.Based on function, the solutions segment contributed to the highest share in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the total market share, and is projected to continue its leadership status by 2030. However, the connectivity segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 16.9% during the forecast period.Get Customized Reports with you're Requirements:Based on application, the government segment accounted for the highest share in 2020, contributing to more than one-fourth of the total share of the U.S. commercial drones market , and is projected to continue its dominant share during the forecast period. However, the energy segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 17.2% from 2021 to 2030.Interested to Procure the Research Report? Inquire Before Buying:KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDYDepending on type, the fixed wing drones segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the future.Depending on application, the energy segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the future.Depending on function, the connectivity segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the future.Check out more related studies published by AMR Research:Small Drones Market -Anti-Drone Market -Inspection Drones Market -Drone Payload Market -

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.