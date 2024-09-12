Nutrigenomics Market Sector Market Size, Trends, And Growth Prospects Report 2024 - 2031

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Nutrigenomics Market

The rising prevalence of lifestyle diseases due to changing food habits and sedentary lifestyle has boosted the nutrigenomics market.

The Nutrigenomics Market is estimated to be valued at USD 1.3 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 3.07 Billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13% from 2024 to 2031.

❖ Regional Analysis :
Technological Advancements: Across all regions, advancements in genomic technologies, bioinformatics, and personalized nutrition are driving market growth.
Consumer Awareness: Increasing consumer awareness about the role of genetics in health is a common trend influencing the market globally.
Regulatory Environment: Variations in regulatory frameworks across regions can impact the development and adoption of nutrigenomics solutions.

Detailed Segmentation and Classification of the report (Market Size and Forecast – 2031, Y-o-Y growth rate, and CAGR):

❖ By Type of Sample
▪️Saliva
▪️Other Samples

By Type of Sample Collection Method
▪️At-home Sample Collection
▪️Lab Sample Collection

❖ Following are the players analyzed in the report:
▪️3X4 Genetics
▪️Advanced Nutrigenomics
▪️DNAlysis Biotechnology
▪️DNA Health and Wellness
▪️Geno Palate

The research provides answers to the following key questions:
1. What is the estimated growth rate of the market for the forecast period 2024-2031? What will be the market size during the estimated period?
2. What are the key driving forces responsible for shaping the fate of the Nutrigenomics market during the forecast period?
3. Who are the major market vendors and what are the winning strategies that have helped them occupy a strong foothold in the Nutrigenomics market?
4. What are the prominent market trends influencing the development of the Nutrigenomics market across different regions?
5. What are the major threats and challenges likely to act as a barrier in the growth of the Nutrigenomics market?
6. What are the major opportunities the market leaders can rely on to gain success and profitability?

Key insights provided by the report that could help you take critical strategic decisions?
➞ Regional report analysis highlighting the consumption of products/services in a region also shows the factors that influence the market in each region.
➞ Reports provide opportunities and threats faced by suppliers in the Nutrigenomics industry around the world.
➞ The report shows regions and sectors with the fastest growth potential.
➞ A competitive environment that includes market rankings of major companies, along with new product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions.
➞ The report provides an extensive corporate profile consisting of company overviews, company insights, product benchmarks, and SWOT analysis for key market participants.
➞ This report provides the industry's current and future market outlook on the recent development, growth opportunities, drivers, challenges, and two regional constraints emerging in advanced regions.

