Serve & Sip: Dallas's Largest Pickleball Entertainment Destination Brings Sport, Social, And Style Together

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DALLAS, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alex Menzel, a community-focused entrepreneur, developer, and SMU alumnus is pleased to announce the upcoming launch of Serve & Sip Pickleball Club, the largest indoor-outdoor pickleball entertainment venue in the heart of Dallas. Scheduled to open in 2025, Serve & Sip is designed to offer a premium, bespoke blend of and hospitality, all within a vibrant and meticulously designed environment.

A New Standard in Pickleball and Social Entertainment

Serve & Sip will be a venue where community, connection, and unforgettable experiences come together. Featuring spacious, professional-grade courts, a lively outdoor patio, and an inviting dining experience, Serve & Sip will offer a personalized, high-quality environment where guests can compete on the court, savor handcrafted cocktails, or simply unwind with friends. Our commitment to experiential hospitality will ensure that every visit is exceptional, whether you are a seasoned player or simply looking to enjoy a great time in a welcoming atmosphere.

Built for Today and Designed for Tomorrow

Easily accessible off I-75 (Royal exit) and also nestled at the intersection of three of Dallas's beloved trails-Serve & Sip is more than just a pickleball venue; it is a destination. Whether you are walking along the White Rock Creek Trail, biking down Cottonwood Creek Trail, or taking in the scenic views from the Northaven Trail Bridge, all roads lead to Serve & Sip.

This unique location positions Serve & Sip as a natural gathering point for patrons, offering a welcoming space where everyone can find something to enjoy. From fun pickleball activities to leisurely gatherings on the outdoor patio, to social events in our thoughtfully designed indoor spaces, Serve & Sip is crafted to cater to a diverse range of interests. Where some venues might focus on simply filling a space with as many courts as possible, Serve & Sip takes a different approach. We believe that the best pickleball experience is about more than just the game-it is about creating a welcoming atmosphere, nurturing a strong sense of community, and fostering a deep sense of belonging through tailored hospitality. Our venue is designed with both today's needs and tomorrow's growth in mind, ensuring that Serve & Sip remains a vibrant, inclusive social hub for years to come.

A Vision for Community Impact

Serve & Sip will capitalize on the booming popularity of pickleball, the fastest growing sport in the U.S. with 13.6 million players nationwide and a 33% compound annual growth rate over the last 5 years. Serve & Sip is set to become a vibrant gathering place for the Dallas community, promoting active lifestyles and fostering social connections. The venue's location along these key trails offers a natural meeting point for community members to gather, play, and relax in an upscale setting. By easing demand for publicly accessible courts and providing a space where people can enjoy both physical activity and social interaction, Serve & Sip is poised to make a lasting impact on the community.

Collaborative Excellence and Strategic Partnerships

The development of Serve & Sip has been driven by collaboration with the city of Dallas, our capital and private investment partners, and award-winning, renowned hospitality designers, ensuring that every detail of the venue contributes to a highly enjoyable experience. As we approach our grand opening in 2025, we continue to engage with like-minded partners who share our vision for creating vibrant community spaces that stand out in today's entertainment landscape.

About Serve & Sip

Serve & Sip will become Dallas's premier indoor-outdoor pickleball entertainment venue, offering a unique blend of sport, social engagement, and experiential hospitality. Opening in 2025, the venue will feature professional-grade courts, and a vibrant social atmosphere, making it the ultimate destination for both pickleball enthusiasts and social seekers alike.

