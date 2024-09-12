Ascension Advisory Facilitates Build-To-Suit For Oxbo International's 195,000 Square Foot Facility In Bergen, New York

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Ascension Advisory Logo

Geis Companies Logo

Oxbo Logo

- Chelsea Mandel, Managing Director of Ascension AdvisoryNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Geis Development , one of the leading national Build-to-Suit developers is preparing to break ground on a new 195,000 square foot fabrication and assembly facility on behalf of Oxbo International in Bergen, New York. Oxbo is headquartered in Roosendaal, Netherlands, and operates manufacturing facilities throughout North America and Europe.“It has been a great privilege to work with the entire Oxbo team. As build-to-suit developers, Oxbo International is exactly the type of organization we seek to partner with - a long-standing organization rooted with second to none leadership,” stated Conrad Geis, President of Geis Development.“Their new, larger, more capable facility will enable continued upward growth, year after year. We're grateful for the partnership and look forward to producing Oxbo's new 195,000 square foot high-performance manufacturing facility.”Joe Perzia, Oxbo President, shared,” As a global leader in the design and manufacturing of specialty crops harvesting and controlled applications equipment we are thrilled to provide our world class employees a world class facility. This facility has been specifically designed to optimize our efficiencies in all areas of production and to further enhance quality for our customers”.The new facility will sit on 50 acres and will replace the company's existing plant at 7275 Byron Road in Byron, about 7 miles away, where it has been manufacturing since 1969.Ascension Advisory brought in Ohio-based Geis Companies to lead the construction and development of the project. Chelsea Mandel, Managing Director of Ascension Advisory commented,“We brought this opportunity to Geis given their proven track record of successfully partnering with private companies to facilitate their expansion needs.”Geis Companies is a family-owned vertically integrated developer, having completed over 1,750 projects since its founding in 1967. Often working in a 'programmatic fashion,' Geis Development works with both public and private companies across the country.The new Oxbo state-of-the-art facility will provide additional capacity to accommodate the company's rapid growth while providing room for additional future expansion. The company expects to have 200 employees working on site once it's fully up and running. Demonstrating its continued commitment to the upstate New York region, Oxbo will be entering into a 25-year lease agreement.The project is scheduled for completion by October 2025.Chris Chadbourne, Oxbo Plant Manager, shared, "Oxbo's roots are based locally and have seen the company grow through partnerships, acquisitions, and continued hard work from employees in the community. We are excited to move to the expanded facility in Bergen which will allow Oxbo to remain local, while providing opportunities to expand globally, partnering with our customers to produce food for people around the world."Jeff Martin, Chief Operating Officer of Geis, is quoted, "Geis is thrilled to have been chosen for the Oxbo project. The Oxbo team is looking to us to provide a quality and technically resilient facility that will serve their needs for the next 25 years and beyond, and this is exactly what we are experts at designing and building. We are going to deliver their required facility, ON TIME and ON BUDGET. We excel in the design/build/development model, especially for this class of manufacturing facility. We also thoroughly enjoy working with owners that know what they want. We are proud to be part of Oxbo's future success as they increase their capacity to deliver their equipment to the farmers that FEED THE WORLD."About Ascension AdvisoryAscension Advisory is a corporate real estate advisory firm dedicated to providing real estate sale leasebacks for financial sponsors and business owners, globally. With strategically located offices in New York City, Miami, Toronto, Mexico City, London, and Madrid and a steadfast commitment to client service, Ascension Advisory assists private equity firms and business owners in crafting and executing corporate real estate strategies that align with their strategic objectives. For more information about Ascension Advisory, please visit ascensionadvisory.About OxboAt Oxbo, we are Optimizing farming together. Serving the application, forage, fruit, seed, vegetable, and root crop markets, Oxbo aims to be the clear choice for specialty harvesting and controlled application technology. The Oxbo team consists of global engineering, manufacturing, sales, and service support. For more information, visit .

Evan Sneider

Red Rooster PR

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.