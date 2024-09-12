MICE DESK Secures Multi-Million Investment New Partnership Emphasizes Market Leadership In Convention Sales

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The MICE DESK Team has ambitious goals within the next three years

MICE DESK Logo

The Leadership Team of myHotel GmbH

This will allow MICE DESK to expand its technological and help the hospitality tackle shortages more efficiently and cost-effectively.

- Bernd FritzgesLEIPZIG, GERMANY, September 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- MICE DESK, a leading provider of skilled professionals and innovative solutions in the Convention & Group Sales sector, has secured a seven-figure investment from D11Z Ventures, the family office of Lidl founder Dieter Schwarz, and Scalehouse Capital. This strategic partnership allows MICE DESK to expand its technological platform and help the hospitality industry tackle labor shortages more efficiently and cost-effectively.Organic growth as the foundation for expansionincluding Accor, Wyndham, Marriott, and IHG, with properties such as Pullman, Mövenpick, Mercure, Vienna House Easy, Courtyard by Marriott, Moxy, and Crowne Plaza. These successes demonstrate the effectiveness of MICE DESK's model and provide a solid foundation for the company's future growth.Strong investors for a forward-looking visionD11Z Ventures, known for its targeted investments in innovative startups focused on artificial intelligence and digitalization, strengthens MICE DESK by providing both financial resources and strategic expertise.“In Germany alone, more than 40% of vacancies in the hotel industry cannot be filled with qualified personnel. MICE DESK has developed an outstanding technology platform that is perfectly tailored to the needs of the MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) sector, offering a real solution to the labor shortage. With a well-thought-out product and the founding team's industry expertise, the company is well-positioned to drive the digitalization of the hotel industry not only in the German-speaking market but across Europe. We are excited to support this important endeavor,” explains Sebastian Pyzalski, Investment Manager at D11Z Ventures.Additionally, Scalehouse Capital, a renowned venture capital firm that combines the expertise of mid-sized business owners and "hidden champions," supports capital-efficient startups in the B2B space.“At Scalehouse Capital, we are convinced that MICE DESK, led by industry experts Bernd Fritzges, Tobias Feickert, and Tigran Manvelyan, will and provide real value to the entire sector,” says Manuel Böhringer, Partner at Scalehouse Capital.MICE DESK focuses on advanced technology to optimize its operations, further strengthened by this new investment. The combination of AI models, a proprietary user interface, and integration with various Property Management Systems (PMS) and third-party systems used in the hotel industry enables MICE DESK's skilled professionals to significantly enhance productivity for hotels. Rather than handing over tools directly to the hotels, MICE DESK's experts use these systems themselves, ensuring a seamless integration of the provided workforce without additional implementation hurdles.“Our technology is used daily by our professionals to maximize efficiency in hotels. Through our commitment, we are able to increase response times, boost revenues, and simultaneously reduce costs for our partners,” says Tigran Manvelyan, CTO of MICE DESK.Tobias Feickert, CFO/COO of MICE DESK, adds:“By strategically investing in both technological development and our operational structure, we can offer our clients a significant improvement in response times and proposal quality, ultimately enhancing their profitability. Despite our rapid growth, we remain focused on long-term partnerships and shared success with our hotel clients.”Ambitious growth goals for the futureMICE DESK has set ambitious goals: over the next three years, the company plans to double both the number of its hotel partners and its revenues annually. This expansion is supported by the newly secured investments and the ongoing optimization of technology and processes.“This partnership gives us the resources and confidence to accelerate the implementation of our vision to solve the labor shortage in Convention & Group Sales. With the support of D11Z and Scalehouse Capital, we are well-equipped to address the hotel industry's biggest challenges and significantly enhance the efficiency of our partners,” says Bernd Fritzges, CEO of MICE DESK.________________________________________About MICE DESKMICE DESK, developed by myHotel GmbH, is an innovative and technology-driven outsourcing solution designed specifically for the hotel industry. This full-service offering in the MICE sector (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) allows hotels to either fully outsource their Convention Sales department or receive targeted support. From providing highly qualified professionals who work seamlessly on behalf of the hotel to managing all incoming requests within the hotel's PMS, MICE DESK handles every step. The skilled professionals at MICE DESK take care of follow-ups, upselling, contract creation, and handovers to the operations team. By combining experienced staff with cutting-edge technology, including AI-driven processes and automation, MICE DESK offers increased flexibility and significant cost savings. Hotels gain a partner that resolves staffing challenges, boosts efficiency, and ensures the long-term success of MICE operations. For further information, please visitAbout Scalehouse CapitalScalehouse Capital is a Germany-based early-stage venture capital fund focused on efficient B2B software companies. With a broad network of partners and investors, Scalehouse is uniquely positioned to support its startups. The firm combines the expertise of mid-sized business owners, hidden champions, and the public sector, providing the next generation of capital-efficient software startups with unique growth opportunities. For further information, please visit .About D11Z VenturesD11Z Ventures is a dynamic early-stage investor specializing in digital and AI startups in Germany and Europe. As a single family office VC, D11Z Ventures pursues the vision of shaping the digital future as a leading European investor in AI, IoT, and SaaS. With experience, expertise, and agility, D11Z Ventures drives digital transformation and has valuable relationships with technology SMEs and global market leaders. The firm focuses on identifying founders with visionary ideas to shape the digital future sustainably. True to the motto "Shaping Tomorrow, Today," D11Z Ventures is already bringing visionary ideas to life. For further information, please visit .________________________________________

