Bucher + Suter Introduces B+S Elevate: The Comprehensive Customer Communication Suite Built For Salesforce With Webex Contact Center

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Delivering a seamless contact center experience within Salesforce by combining the power of Service Cloud Voice and Cisco Webex with Bucher + Suter's industry-leading integration expertise.

BERN, Switzerland, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bucher + Suter today announced the launch of b+s Elevate , a complete cloud contact center solution built for Salesforce, powered by Webex Contact Center, and seamlessly integrated with Salesforce Service Cloud Voice.

Building on the success of b+s Connects for Service Cloud Voice, b+s Elevate -now available on the Salesforce AppExchange-offers a comprehensive customer communication solution, combining Webex Contact Center's secure, flexible, cloud-based capabilities with Bucher + Suter's Salesforce integration and customer experience expertise.

b+s Elevate: An intelligent agent desktop for Salesforce users, built with Webex Contact Center

b+s Elevate streamlines customer service by providing agents with a unified Salesforce-based interface. Cisco's industry-leading intelligent routing technology ensures customers always securely connect with the agent most suited to their inquiry. AI-driven insights powered by transcription services enhance Salesforce Einstein features like Generative Summarization and Recommendations. By storing all interaction data natively within Salesforce, the solution provides a holistic and actionable view of the entire customer journey. This wealth of data, combined with Bucher + Suter's contact center management tools, enables more efficient workflows and highly personalized customer interactions. Additionally, b+s Elevate leverages Salesforce Bring Your Own Channel (BYOC) to enable the integration of a variety of messaging services, facilitating flexible, always-available communication across multiple channels.

Trent Cook, VP of Product Strategy at Bucher + Suter,

stated: "With b+s Elevate , we're focusing on simplifying and enhancing the contact center experience. By bundling the strengths of Webex Contact Center with Salesforce's capabilities and Bucher + Suter's deep contact center operational experience, we're offering a powerful yet straightforward solution that empowers agents and supports their endeavors to deliver superior customer service."

Todd Gimbel, Global Director, Solutions Engineering at Cisco,

added: "Bucher + Suter has been an excellent partner in helping drive innovation within the customer experience space. b+s Elevate is a testament to our shared commitment to deliver cutting-edge solutions that are both powerful and user-friendly. By seamlessly integrating Webex Contact Center into the Salesforce ecosystem, Bucher + Suter offers businesses a streamlined, efficient way to harness the full potential of both technologies, ultimately transforming the agent and customer experience."

About Bucher + Suter

Bucher + Suter is a global provider of contact center solutions with corporate offices in Switzerland, Germany, and the USA. As a Cisco Premier Integrator, Gold Provider, and Advanced Technology Partner, Bucher + Suter specializes in developing tailored solutions for Webex Contact Center. The company has been supporting some of the world's largest Cisco Contact Center environments for decades.

Cisco, Webex, and Webex Contact Center are trademarks of Cisco, Inc. Salesforce, AppExchange, Einstein, and Service Cloud Voice are trademarks of Salesforce, Inc.

