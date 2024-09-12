Wavelynx To Unveil The Industry's First-Ever Mobile App For Secure Device Configuration At GSX 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Configure by Wavelynx puts access control device management into an intuitive mobile experience for installers, partners and facility owners

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wavelynx Technologies , a trailblazer in advanced, secure, and versatile reader and credential solutions, announced the launch of its industry-first app, Configure

by Wavelynx , to revolutionize the way businesses approach security and badge reader management. With Configure, integrators and partners can simplify the installation, customization and on-site updates of Wavelynx readers - all from their mobile device. Configure brings a new standard to how readers are maintained and installed. It not only eliminates the need for a traditional configuration card, but creates a seamless path to enabling wallet credentials. The company will showcase Configure at the Global Security Exchange (GSX) trade show in Orlando, FL September 23-25, 2024.

"As the industry is moving to mobile-first solutions, Configure represents a significant leap forward within access control and security management," said Rob Lydic, President of Wavelynx Technologies. "By addressing the needs of installers, partners, and facility owners alike, we are setting a new standard for efficiency, security, and ease of use in the industry."

Secure Updates and Seamless Interoperability

Configure employs state-of-the-art encryption to ensure the secure transmission of data while implementing stringent authentication protocols to safeguard against unauthorized access. Coupled with a secure key management process, users take comfort knowing that with Configure, their keys are protected, they can add a new device at any point and they can run a field upgrade securely in minutes.

User-Friendly Configuration and Management

Wavelynx's latest offering is centered on its intuitive toolset and user interface, allowing quick setup and real-time adjustments. Configure empowers users with on-demand updates and management capabilities, streamlining the entire configuration process from a single, handheld mobile device and interface.

"Our customers love the simple and straightforward nature of implementing our solutions," said Lydic. "We consistently hear positive feedback about our readers and Configure takes it to the next level with its intuitive mobile experience, saving ample time for integrators out in the field."

Configure is available immediately for deployment across various sectors, including commercial, industrial and institutional facilities.

Meet with Wavelynx at GSX

At GSX, Wavelynx will collaborate with more than a dozen partners including AlertEnterprise (booth #1709), RightCrowd (booth #2243) and others, in showcasing the solutions modernizing the access control industry. In addition to Configure, Wavelynx will also showcase:



EthosTM readers : engineered with interoperability in mind to make implementation into existing access control systems simple and secure

The

Wavelynx Wallet : paves the way for digital credential systems as the industry moves toward mobile and unlocks more modern, secure and interoperable access control solutions Accelerate

by Wavelynx: accelerates adoption of modern access control systems by providing a cost-effective path to secure wallet credentialing solutions

To learn more about Wavelynx's presence at GSX 2024 and schedule time to meet at the show, please visit:

About Wavelynx:

Wavelynx is a leading provider of secure access control solutions that enhance safety, elevate customer experience, and instill confidence. Our cutting-edge platform offers access without limits through interoperable experiences for facilities prioritizing security, privacy, and convenience. With a commitment to driving the future of access control, Wavelynx empowers organizations to protect their assets and ensure compliance while enhancing user experiences through advanced wallet credential solutions, reader technology of the highest quality and security, and LEAF physical credentials. Trusted by financial institutions, small to large corporations, and universities worldwide, Wavelynx is at the forefront of the digital transformation in access control. Learn more at

