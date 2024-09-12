HMI Introduces An Innovative 2.5Mhz Boost Converter For Portable Power Applications

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CAMPBELL, Calif., Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HMI, a leading provider of advanced analog and power management technologies, today announced

the launch of its HL7613, a high-efficiency boost converter specifically designed to provide a robust power solution for battery-powered portable applications.

The HL7613 features a wide input voltage range of 2.3V to 5.5V, making it suitable for applications powered by Li-Ion batteries with an extended voltage range. Various fixed voltage output versions are available, ranging from 3.3V to 5.5V.

Operating at a regulated 2.5MHz switching frequency, the HL7613 ensures high efficiency across the entire load current range by entering power-save mode at light load. During light-load operation, the pulse frequency modulation (PFM) mode significantly extends battery life by reducing the quiescent current to a typical 21μA. Additionally, the IC maintains its output bias at the input voltage level, with a current-limited synchronous rectifier that allows external loads, such as audio amplifiers, to be powered with a restricted supply. During shutdown, the load is completely disconnected from the battery, with the input current in shutdown mode being less than 1μA (typical), thus maximizing battery life.

The HL7613 features a compact design that minimizes the need for external components, allowing for a smaller overall solution size. It supports the use of small inductors and input capacitors, further reducing its footprint. The IC includes a selectable standby mode or true load disconnect during shutdown, as well as thermal shutdown and overload protection. With only three surface-mount external components required, it comes in a space-saving 9-bump WLCSP package.

The HL7613 is ideal for low-power devices, supporting up to 1.2A load current from batteries discharged as low as 2.5V while allowing the use of cost-effective inductors and capacitors. Applications in this technology include mobile phones and smartphones, mono and stereo analogical power amplifiers (APA) applications, and USB charging ports (5V).

"The HL7613 is set to transform power supply solutions in portable applications, offering superior efficiency, extended battery life, and a compact design," stated Mason Choi, VP/GM of HMI.

About HMI

HMI specializes in cutting-edge advanced analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits, providing ultra-fast battery charging, robust safety protection solutions, and high-efficiency power DC-DC converters across diverse sectors such as mobile, IoT, automotive, and industrial applications. Explore further at .

For more information, please contact:

Jae Park

Email:

[email protected]

SOURCE HMI

