AAM Partners With Icapital® To Grow Distribution Of Avenue Sports Fund

Alternative fund focused on providing capital solutions to sports teams, owners and leagues is now available on iCapital Marketplace for wealth managers and advisors

Sept. 12, 2024

Advisors Asset Management (AAM), a leading investment solutions provider, and iCapital 1, the global fintech driving the world's alternative investment marketplace for the wealth management industry, announced today that the Avenue Sports Opportunities Fund (Avenue Sports Fund), managed by Avenue Capital Group

(Avenue), is available on iCapital Marketplace .

"AAM is happy to collaborate with Avenue Capital Group and iCapital to expand distribution for the Avenue Sports Fund," said Cliff Corso , President and CIO at AAM .

"This initiative embodies our commitment to innovation within the alternatives space and strategic growth, designed to recognize the evolving needs of investors and capitalize on the emergence of sports as an investment opportunity."

The Avenue Sports Fund seeks to produce attractive, risk-adjusted returns by providing capital solutions to a wide variety of sports teams, owners and leagues predominantly in North America and Europe. It also will provide growth capital to emerging sports with significant growth potential, as well as invest in equity and debt opportunities within women's sports.

"By partnering with AAM and iCapital, we are providing advisors access to the Avenue Sports Fund, which offers a compelling and unique opportunity to invest in sports," said Marc Lasry , Chairman , CEO and Co-Founder of Avenue Capital Group .

"There are strong fundamentals across the sports landscape, and scarcity value and other qualities are expected to create favorable entry points for investments in this asset class moving forward."

The core areas of investment focus within the Avenue Sports Fund include debt and preferred equity, minority stakes in established leagues and sports businesses, and control ownership opportunities in emerging leagues, in women's sports and in other sports properties. Some of the investments the Avenue Sports Fund has made to date include an investment in SailGP's Team USA ; the acquisition of San Francisco-based The Bay Golf Club in TGL , a new golf league formed by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy with backing from the PGA Tour; the acquisition of the New York Mavericks

of the Professional Bull Riders Team Series league; a significant minority stake in Trackhouse Entertainment Group , a motor sports business that owns a NASCAR Cup Series team and a MotoGP team; debt and equity investments in Cosm , an immersive technology, media and entertainment company, which includes key partners in Sports; debt and equity investments in Ipswich Town Football Club , which competes in the English Premier League; and an investment in PGA Tour Enterprises, the for-profit commercial arm of the PGA Tour.

"We are excited to partner with AAM and Avenue Capital Group and provide the technology platform to enable greater access to their sports fund for a larger set of wealth managers and private investors," said Dan Vene , Co-Founder and Managing Partner of iCapital . "Appetite is growing for alternative investments in the rapidly evolving sports asset class. With this partnership, advisors and their high-net-worth clients will have proper educational tools to better understand this asset class and a simplified client experience when investing in these products."

About Advisors Asset Management

For 45 years, AAM has been a trusted resource for financial professionals. The firm offers access to alternatives, exchange-traded funds, the fixed income markets, managed accounts, mutual funds, structured products, and unit investment trusts. AAM is a part of SLC Management, the institutional alternatives and traditional asset management business of Sun Life. For more information, visit .

In 2023, AAM facilitated over $36 billion in combined sales and investments through 16,700 financial professionals industry-wide who accessed AAM's investment solutions platform.*

*Of the $36 billion, approximately $9 billion were Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF), Managed Account (SMA), Mutual Fund, and Unit Investment Trust (UIT) assets, while $27 billion was in Fixed Income securities, including bonds and Structured Products.

Advisors Asset Management, Inc. (AAM) is a SEC-registered investment advisor and member FINRA/SIPC. | Registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training. | 18925 Base Camp Road | Monument, CO 80132

For more information, visit



| X (Twitter):

@aamlive

| LinkedIn:



About Avenue Capital Group

Avenue Capital Group is a global investment firm primarily focused on making specialty lending, opportunistic credit and other special situation investments across the United States, Europe, and Asia. The firm, founded in 1995 by Marc Lasry and Sonia Gardner, draws on the skills and experience of over 70 investment professionals and more than 185 employees operating from its headquarters in New York and offices in Europe, Asia and Abu Dhabi. Avenue has assets under management of approximately $12.2 billion.

About iCapital

iCapital powers the world's alternative investment marketplace offering a complete suite of tools, end-to-end enterprise solutions, data management and distribution capabilities and an innovative operating system. iCapital is the trusted technology partner to independent financial advisors, wealth managers, and asset managers, offering unrivaled access, technology, and education to incorporate alternative assets into the core portfolio strategies for their clients.

At the forefront of the digital transformation in alternative investing, iCapital's secure platform delivers a complete portfolio of management capabilities for education, transactions, data flows, analytics, and client support throughout the investment lifecycle. With $194.3 billion2

in global platform assets, the iCapital operating system automates and streamlines the complex process of private market investing and seamlessly integrates with clients' existing infrastructure platform and tools.

iCapital employs more than 1,500 people globally, and has 17 offices worldwide including New York, Greenwich, Zurich, Lisbon, London, Hong Kong, Singapore, Tokyo, and Toronto.

iCapital has consistently been recognized

for its outstanding innovation, fintech industry leadership, and performance including Forbes Fintech 50 for 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2024 and MMI/Barron's Industry Awards as Solutions Provider of the Year for 2020, 2021, 2022, and 2023.

For more information, visit

icapital

| X (Twitter):

@icapitalnetwork

| LinkedIn:



