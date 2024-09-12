Lignin Market To Reach USD 1.60 Billion By 2032 Driven By Increasing Demand For Lignin In Animal Feed And Natural Products |Research By SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The lignin is driven by increasing demand for sustainable materials and advancements in extraction technologies. Austin, Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the SNS Insider research, The Lignin Market Size was valued at USD 1.10 billion in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 1.60 billion by 2032, and grow at a CAGR of 4.3% over the forecast period 2024-2032. The dynamics and growth of the lignin market have been very conspicuous of late, driven by increased environmental awareness and improved technological developments. Just recently, in 2022, it was announced that BASF, the international chemical company, is partnering with UC Riverside in California to create new lignin-based materials for sustainable packaging. This further goes to prove a growing interest in lignin as a renewable resource across industries. Also, a startup named LigninTech claimed another breakthrough in lignin processing as of 2023, having just come up with new technology that increases the efficiency in extracting lignin from wood biomass. This innovation could potentially decrease production costs and boost the market applications for lignin-based products. Another key development was the announcement made by Stora Enso, a leading paper and pulp company, to invest €50 million in a new lignin plant in Finland for producing high-quality lignin derivatives intended for adhesives and composites. With this increasing investment, demand for the product in many industrial applications is growing.





Several dynamics drive the lignin market. The growing pressure from environmental regulations and the demand for sustainable and bio-based products open huge potential for the growth of lignin. As a natural polymer extracted in large amounts during biomass processing, lignin can be considered a renewable resource versus oil-related products, particularly for use in the building, automotive, and consumer goods sectors. The move toward green chemistry and sustainable manufacturing processes accelerated the development of lignin-based products-from biofuels to advanced materials. Furthermore, increasing demand for lignin to manufacture value-added chemicals and replace other conventional raw materials has boosted the market growth.

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 1.10 Billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 1.60 Billion CAGR CAGR of 4.3% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments .By Product (Kraft Lignin, Lignosulfonates, Hydrolyzed Lignin, Organosolv Lignin, SODA Lignin, Others)

.By Application (Transportation Fuel, Construction Material, Dispersants, Carbon Fiber & Bio-based Carbons, Vanillin, Biopolymer, Animal Feed, Resins & Glues, Others) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Rest of Latin America) Key Drivers . Growing consumer and regulatory push for sustainable, eco-friendly materials accelerates lignin adoption in various applications, including packaging and construction

.Innovations in processing technologies enhance lignin's properties, making it more versatile and cost-effective for diverse industrial uses

Segment Analysis

In 2023, the Lignosulfonates segment is projected to capture a share of approximately 47% in the lignin market, due to massive uses of the product in many applications, including concrete admixtures and agricultural products. For example, companies like **BASF** and Metsa Group introduced lignosulfonates into concrete compositions to improve workability and durability, while Borregaard uses them as pellet binders in animal feed, which is an application that demonstrates their versatility at work with great efficiency. All this underpinned the leading position held by the lignosulfonates market in the industries, thanks to its very well-established production processes and a broad range of applications.

Lignin Nanoparticles: Nature's Solution for Sustainable Sun Protection

Lignin is a nonlinear complex natural polymer from plants that is currently under consideration by researchers as an efficient, environmentally friendly ingredient in sun protection. The nonspherical lignin nanoparticles could be nontoxic options that replace traditional UV filters blamed for environmental and health problems. Such nanoparticles can absorb UV radiation and improve the photostability of sunscreens with reduced risks based on chemical filters. Moreover, it is abundant, renewable, and biodegradable and thus can be a promising eco-friendly option for cosmetic formulations in the future years.

Recent Developments

May 2023 : UPM Biochemicals and URSA announced their introduction of more sustainable insulation for buildings to limit CO2 emissions and consumption of energy. With this contract, URSA was to manufacture sustainable glass wool developed with a brand-new binder, including UPM's BioPiva lignin.

May 2023 : Metsä Group's Metsä Fibre planned a modified lignin product demonstration plant in cooperation with ANDRITZ. This would put up a process for the detachment of lignin from black liquor during the production of pulp and further fabrication of the liquor for new application areas.

March 2023: Metsä Group announced that it would co-develop a new renewable product associated with the forest industry with Kemira by 2027. Such a transaction was intended to create a fossil-free raw material in keeping with the strategic sustainability of Metsä, which had the targets of reaching zero fossil emissions in production and having absolutely no fossil products by 2030.

Regional Analysis

In 2023, Europe dominated the market with a share of about 43% . The drive for sustainability and associated environmental regulations across Europe keep demand high for renewable materials, including lignin. This has driven heavy investment in lignin production and research in countries like Sweden, Finland, and Germany. The €50 million that Stora Enso is investing in a new lignin plant in Finland and the collaboration by BASF with various German academic institutions in developing lignin-based materials underscore the commitment of this region towards expanding the industrial applications for lignin. These examples show how Europe has been at the forefront of harnessing lignin for many innovative applications and sustainable solutions.

Key Takeaways:



The increasing demand for sustainable and bio-based products has been driving the lignin market.

Lignosulfonates contribute to a significant share of the lignin market, which is fostered by its end-use industries such as construction and agriculture.

Recent Developments: Key Investments and Technological Advancements in Lignin Extraction and Applications Bolstering Market Growth Europe dominates the lignin market due to strict environmental regulations and ongoing research initiatives.

