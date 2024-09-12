(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Digital KVM switches are integral in IT management for data centers, enterprise environments, and critical infrastructure, allowing seamless control over multiple servers and systems from a single interface. Pune, Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The SNS Insider report indicates that, “ The Digital KVMs was valued at USD 10.30 Billion in 2023 and is on a trajectory to reach USD 31.56 Billion by 2032, driven by a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.29% over the forecast period from 2024 to 2032. ” The digital KVMs market has shown a substantial increase, driven by the increasing demand for enhanced IT infrastructure management in various end-use sectors. The use of cloud computing and virtualization, along with involved server configuration, has driven the importance of strong management tracking and system maintenance tools such as digital KVMs. In 2024, the U.S. information technology industry is thriving, with the software industry alone exceeding USD 500 billion. Approximately 5 million people are employed in IT, and there is an annual rise of 4% in the job increase found in IT. People with cloud computing, cybersecurity, and data analytics experience are in high demand. More than 70% of America's businesses use cloud computing, and the fastest-growing IT business is anticipated to expend more than USD 60 billion on cybersecurity. Investments in IT startups rose to around USD 50 billion as a result of interest in artificial intelligence and quantum computing. Furthermore, the financing of research and development by large tech firms increases beyond the USD 100 billion threshold. As corporations develop their data storage and handling capabilities, they require sophisticated solutions that can support a growing number of servers and network equipment. Digital KVMs supply a budget-friendly approach to hold numerous systems under surveillance without the requirement for separate consoles, lowering hardware costs and maximizing space effectiveness.





Dell

Guntermann & Drunck

Adder

Raritan

Aten

D-Link

Fujitsu

IBM

IHSE

KVM Switch

Lenovo

OXCA

Reton

Rextron

Rose Electronics

Schneider Electric

Smart Avi Tripp Lite Digital KVMs Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 10.30 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 31.56 Billion CAGR CAGR of 13.29% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments . By Type (8-Port Switch, 16-Port Switch, 32-Port Switch, Others)

. By Application (Industrial, Residential, Others) Key Drivers . The Rising Demand for Digital KVMs Driven by Virtualization and Cloud Computing Advancements.

. Digital KVMs Market Surge Driven by Remote Management Demand and IT Complexity.

Market Segment Insights: Detailed Analysis Reveals Strategic Growth Pathways

BY TYPE

In 2023, the 16-port switch held a 43% market share and was the leader in the market. Data centers, IT management, and cloud service providers commonly opt for 16-port switches to exercise effective control over network infrastructure and server systems. As an example, Vertiv has been offering advanced 16-port digital KVM switches to ensure flawless remote control of multiple servers, ensuring minimal downtime. The key advantage of this sector is its versatility, as in a given market, several companies may aim to enhance the efficiency of their servers while reducing the physical space required.

BY APPLICATION

The industrial segment recorded a significant market share of over 41% in 2023. The related demand is driven by the high requirements for secure, centralized control of numerous systems in vast operations. Digital KVMs ensure convenient access to different devices, making the related operations more productive and decreasing downtime. It is the facilities that are remote that need to access the systems, and the effective demand generated does not require the potential consumer to be in physical proximity. For instance, Raritan Manufacturing Company provides a B2B service as its industrial digital KVMs are developed specifically for large-scale industrial operations.

Key Region in Focus: Analyzing the Forces Driving Expansion and Innovation

In 2023, North America dominated the market, holding a 38% market share. The need for enhanced data security and the efficient management of various systems through a single control point are driving the growth in this area. Important industries such as cloud service providers, financial institutions, and government agencies rely heavily on digital KVM solutions to improve operational efficiency. Dell Technologies and Vertiv are major providers of KVMs that enhance data center efficiency.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience a quick increase in growth from 2024 to 2032, driven by the rapid advancement of IT infrastructure in countries like China, India, and Japan. The rise in popularity of KVMs is fueled by the expansion of cloud computing, digital transformation initiatives, and the adoption of cutting-edge technologies like AI and IoT. Aten International and Raritan are expanding their offerings of sophisticated KVM technology to meet the growing needs of data centers and businesses in the region.

Recent Developments in the market:



June 2024: Raritan recently launched a series of its KVM switch series which produces more with Remote access and enhanced security.

August 2024: ATEN International also produced its new KVM switch which is highly scalable and supports 4k resolutions. September 2024: Avocent, a new model of KVM switch that is managed and integrates Cloud usage is more in Large-scale data centers.

Key Takeaways from the report:



The Digital KVMs Market is projected to grow from USD 10.30 Billion in 2023 to USD 31.56 Billion by 2032, driven by a 13.29% CAGR.

Remote access KVM switches are the fastest-growing segment, while enterprise KVM switches dominate the market due to their high reliability and performance.

North America leads in market share, supported by major tech companies and advanced IT infrastructure, while Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region due to rapid industrialization and expanding IT investments. Recent product launches reflect a trend towards enhanced remote access, higher resolution support, and cloud integration, addressing the evolving needs of the IT and data center sectors.

