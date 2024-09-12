El Pollo Loco’S BOGO Burrito Deal Takes National Guacamole Day To The Next Level

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) While others offer guacamole, we're serving more with $9.99 Fire-Grilled Chicken Burritos, always packed with hand-made guacamole at no extra cost-plus, a Buy One Get One deal for Loco Rewards members, that's the star of the celebration!

COSTA MESA, Calif., Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- El Pollo Loco (Nasdaq: LOCO) is amping up its celebrations for National Guacamole Day on September 16 with delicious promotions for Loco Rewards members that'll have you dipping into our delicious handmade guacamole all weekend and into Monday. Our guacamole is made fresh daily with ripe Hass avocados, tomatoes, onions, cilantro, serrano peppers, and zesty lemon, all mixed to perfection. Here's the best part: guacamole is included at no extra cost in the new $9.99 Fire-Grilled Chicken Burritos and our Shredded Chicken Nachos , so now you can savor all that delicious flavor whenever you crave El Pollo Loco's signature fire-grilled chicken.



To kick off the festivities, El Pollo Loco is rolling out some tasty Loco Rewards member deals leading up to the big day:



Saturday, 9/14 : Order through the Loco Rewards app and add a small side of guacamole for only $1.

Sunday, 9/15 : Get a regular side of guacamole FREE with any $5+ purchase - in-store, online, or via the app. Monday, 9/16 : Celebrate National Guacamole Day with our Buy One Get One Burrito offer (à la carte only) in-store, online, or via the app.



Our handmade guacamole is a game-changer. Prepared in-house daily using fresh avocados, it's the perfect addition to our Fire-Grilled Chicken Burritos, Pollo Fit Bowls, and more. Whether you're craving a burst of flavor in your meal or a delicious side for dipping, El Pollo Loco's guacamole has you covered.

“At El Pollo Loco, we're not just celebrating guacamole; we're celebrating our customers' love for our tasty and craveable menu items that pair so deliciously with it," said Jill Adams, Chief Marketing Officer for El Pollo Loco. "Our guacamole is a fan favorite, and we're excited to offer these special promotions that allow our guests to enjoy it in new ways. Whether through our app-exclusive deals or our in-store offers, we're making it easier than ever for customers to indulge in our delicious guacamole as part of their El Pollo Loco experience.”

To make it more convenient, you can order online for pickup or delivery through ElPolloLoco.co or the Loco Rewards ap . By signing up for Loco Rewards, you can earn points with every El Pollo Loco order, which you can redeem for various rewards, including free food. Start saving and earning today by visiting the Loco Rewards page on our website.

About El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco (Nasdaq: LOCO) is the nation's leading fire-grilled chicken restaurant known for its craveable, flavorful, and better-for-you offerings. Recently voted as the #1“Best Restaurant for Quick, Healthy Food” in USA TODAY's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards , our menu features innovative meals with Mexican flavors made daily in our restaurants using quality ingredients. At El Pollo Loco , inclusivity is at the heart of our culture. Our community of over 4,000 employees reflects our commitment to creating a workplace where everyone has a seat at our table. Since 1980, El Pollo Loco has successfully expanded its presence, operating more than 495 company-owned and franchised restaurants across seven U.S. states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana. The company has also extended its footprint internationally, with ten licensed restaurant locations in the Philippines. For more information or to place an order , visit the Loco Rewards app or . Follow us on Instagram , TikTok , Facebook , or X .

