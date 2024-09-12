Barceló Hotel Group Accelerates CX With Tealium And Amazon Ads

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global hospitality company reimagined the customer journey by leveraging Tealium's integrations with Marketing Cloud and DSP

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barceló Hotel Group , the hotel division of the Barceló Group with more than 190 four and five-star urban and holiday hotels across 26 countries, is leveraging Tealium's real-time CDP, built on Amazon Web Services (AWS), to enhance customer experiences (CX) by tapping deeper into its first-party data.



By leveraging Tealium's key integrations with Amazon DSP and Amazon Marketing Cloud (AMC) from Amazon Ads, Barceló Hotel Group has enabled better data quality, management, and activation across its global organization, embracing a more flexible and agile technology stack.

Through these integrations, Barceló Hotel Group was able to enhance personalization throughout the entire customer journey by better understanding its customers.

“We are very satisfied with the experience. By valuing our first-party data strategies, we have been able to use Amazon Ads clean room tech and DSP as a very reliable solution to reduce the dependency on third-party cookies,” said Joan Salom, Data and Analytics Manager at Barceló Hotel Group.

Manuela Misuraca, Global Performance Marketing Manager at Barceló Hotel Group, continued,“Connecting Tealium with Amazon Marketing Cloud has allowed us to better understand our customers' journeys across the entire marketing funnel with relevant audiences optimized to focus on our mid-funnel strategies.”

Additionally, Barceló Hotel Group works with data company, Jakala , to activate and manage media campaigns within the Amazon DSP and AMC integrations. Through this collaboration, the company was able to significantly improve ad relevance, conversion rates, and measurement.

“Within this analytical exercise, we've been able to reach and drive performance among new Amazon audiences, achieving an incremental revenue of 23% and an improvement in efficiency in the consideration phase of 21%,” said Rafael Cervera, Activation Associate Manager at Jakala.

Tealium's flexible, vendor-neutral platform is committed to delivering unified, correct, and complete customer data to enterprises across the globe, no matter the CRM, social marketing platform, marketing cloud, APIs, analytics suite, or legacy systems already in place.

Tealium offers over 1,300 turnkey integrations with the world's most prominent technology groups, like Amazon Ads. Learn more about why Tealium and Amazon Ads are better together.

Read more about Tealium's capabilities with the Amazon DSP and Amazon Marketing Cloud.

This year, Tealium signed a Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) with AWS to accelerate innovation and customer success.

To keep up with the latest company news, visit Tealium's Newsroom .

About Tealium

As the most trusted CDP, Tealium connects data so businesses can better connect with their customers. Tealium's real-time data infrastructure allows brands to power their AI models and activate data for enhanced in-the-moment experiences. Tealium's turnkey integration ecosystem supports more than 1,300 built-in connections from the world's most prominent technology experts. Tealium's solutions include a real-time customer data platform with machine learning, tag management, an API hub, and data management solutions that make customer data more valuable, actionable, privacy-compliant, and secure. Named as a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Customer Data PlatformsTM, more than 850 leading businesses globally trust Tealium to power their customer data strategies. For more information, visit .

Contact:

Natalie Passarelli

...