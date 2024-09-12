86% OF NUMERATOR TOTAL COMMERCE PANEL NOW DIGITALLY CONNECTED

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 45+ Online, In-app, and Loyalty Account Options Available for Streaming of Purchase Data

CHICAGO, Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Numerator, a data and tech company serving the research space, announced that its Total Commerce panel now has 86% of panelists sharing purchase information digitally. A multiyear in digital data collection enables panelists to opt-in for fully permissioned sharing of their digital purchase data for 45+ national and regional retailers. Other publicly available receipt apps enable digital collection of 4-7 national retailers. Over one-third of Numerator Total Commerce panelists already share purchase data from four or more digital accounts.

Numerator has intentionally built connections to regional retailers, in addition to national retailers, in order to capture significant grocery market share within different regions of the United States (e.g., Mariano's in the Midwest, Publix in the South, etc). Numerator's combination of regional and national coverage is essential to a more accurate and complete view of consumer behavior.

“Numerator revolutionized consumer insights by pioneering app-based receipt capture 10 years ago,” said Patrick Rice, SVP of Data Science at Numerator.“Numerator has now re-imagined app-based receipt capture as a unified consumer data collection methodology across loyalty and digital accounts. At a time when legacy panels are entering the receipt capture arena, Numerator has now pioneered a new path once again. We've diversified how consumers can share purchase information with us -- making it a seamless and rewarding experience for them while enabling Numerator to capture the most robust data in the industry including from fast-growing channels like ecommerce.

Numerator is a data and tech company bringing speed and scale to market research. Numerator blends first-party data from over 1 million US households with advanced technology to provide 360-degree consumer understanding for the market research industry that has been slow to change. Headquartered in Chicago, IL, Numerator has 2,000 employees worldwide; 80 of the top 100 CPG brands' manufacturers are Numerator clients.

