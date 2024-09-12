UPCX Wallet Testnet Launch Imminent: Exploring The Future Of Digital Payments

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Singapore, Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the digital currency rapidly develops, user demand for digital wallet usability, security, and functionality continues to rise. The UPCX Wallet, an advanced product, aims to redefine the future of digital payments through its upcoming public testnet. In a community conversation, UPCX's Chief Marketing Officer Koki Sato stated that the testnet is expected to launch in mid-month. This news is an important information point for users and developers eagerly anticipating UPCX's new technology, signaling a significant step towards the full implementation of the UPCX Wallet.

Innovative Payment and Asset Management Solutions - UPCX Wallet

The core design philosophy of the UPCX Wallet is to enhance the user experience by simplifying and accelerating the cryptocurrency payment process through a series of innovative features. Here are its core features:









Usability

Named Account System: Ordinary blockchain addresses consist of a string of complex numbers and letters, which are difficult for average users to remember and recognize. The UPCX Wallet introduces a named account system, allowing users to replace traditional blockchain addresses with easy-to-remember strings such as usernames or email addresses. This not only improves the user experience but also reduces the risk of fund loss due to address errors.

Intuitive User Interface: The UPCX design team has polished the interface to provide an intuitive, clear, and powerful user interface. This design enables even blockchain technology novices to quickly get started with transactions and asset management, lowering the entry barrier.







Flexible Payment Methods

Mobile Payments: With the proliferation of smartphones, mobile payments have become a daily norm. The UPCX Wallet leverages mobile apps to support quick payment initiation or receipt by scanning QR codes, similar to common mobile payment solutions such as Alipay or WeChat Pay, providing users with a familiar experience.

Tap to Pay : Utilizing NFC technology, the UPCX Wallet enables contactless payment functionality, similar to Apple Pay or Google Pay. This payment method is not only convenient but also more hygienic and secure due to reduced physical contact.

Offline Payment Function: Even when network connectivity is unstable or unavailable, UPCX Wallet users can still make payments, with transaction information automatically syncing to the blockchain when the device reconnects. This ensures that users' payment activities are unaffected even in remote or network-poor areas.

Advanced Security and Privacy Protection

Fully Anonymous Accounts and Transfers: In today's increasingly privacy-focused world, the UPCX Wallet offers advanced privacy protection features. Users can choose to conduct anonymous transactions, hiding their identities and transaction details, effectively protecting personal privacy.

Advanced Encryption Technology : By adopting industry-leading encryption algorithms, all transaction data is securely protected, preventing data leakage and tampering.

Compatibility and Efficiency

Cross-Chain Interoperability: By integrating technologies such as the COSMOS protocol, the UPCX Wallet achieves compatibility with other mainstream blockchains, providing users with broader asset management and exchange capabilities. This interoperability is key to the future development of the blockchain ecosystem, connecting different blockchain systems and enabling seamless transfer of assets and information.

Efficient Payment Processing: By optimizing the transaction processing architecture, the UPCX Wallet can process over 100,000 transactions per second, meeting the demands of large-scale commercial applications and significantly surpassing many traditional payment systems and existing blockchain solutions.

Asset Management

Multi-Asset Support: Supporting a range of assets from Bitcoin and Ethereum to various tokens and emerging digitized assets, users can manage multiple assets on one platform without dispersing them across multiple wallets or trading platforms.

Built-in Decentralized Exchange (DEX): Users can directly exchange assets within the wallet without relying on third-party exchanges, reducing trading time and potential security risks.

Community and Network Security

Encrypted Communication: User-to-user communication is encrypted via blockchain, ensuring the security and privacy of message content.

Anti-DDoS Attack Design: Through smart contracts and network request restrictions, the network's resistance is enhanced, protecting the system from DDoS attacks, which is critical to maintaining stable network operations.

Overall, the UPCX Wallet, through these innovative features and technologies, not only enhances the user's payment experience but also introduces more flexibility, security, and efficiency to modern payment systems. In the ever-changing digital currency field, these characteristics make the UPCX Wallet a leading product in the market, with the potential to change people's payment habits and asset management methods.

The Importance of the Public Testnet and Incentive Activities

The launch of the public testnet aims to validate the wallet's functionality and performance, ensuring it meets user needs and provides top-level security before its official release. The testnet will include:

Comprehensive Testing Applications: Including mobile apps, browser plugins, etc.

Testnet Token Faucet: Allowing users to obtain test tokens for free to conduct various transactions and function tests.

Blockchain Explorer and Performance Monitoring Tools: Providing transparent test data and real-time performance updates.

To thank community members for their continued support, an exclusive airdrop event will be held at the start of the testnet, offering generous incentives. This measure aims to reward early participants and further enhance the community's sense of participation and belonging. To collect broad user feedback, the UPCX Wallet development team will invite users from diverse backgrounds to participate in testing to optimize the product's design and functionality.

Looking to the Future

With the progress of the public testnet and positive user experience feedback, the UPCX Wallet is expected to garner widespread attention in the digital currency payments field. It not only aims to streamline the payment process but also promotes the widespread application of digital currencies in daily life through its cross-chain functionality and advanced security.

In summary, the launch of the UPCX Wallet's testnet heralds a new direction for the future of digital payments, providing users with a comprehensive, convenient, and highly secure asset management platform. As more innovative features are integrated, this could fundamentally change how we view digital currency transactions and management.

More about UPCX:

UPCX is a blockchain-based open-source payment platform that aims to provide secure, transparent, and compliant financial services to global users. It supports fast payments, smart contracts, cross-asset transactions, user-issued assets (UIA), non-fungible tokens (NFA), and stablecoins. Moreover, it offers a decentralized exchange (DEX), APIs, and SDKs, allows customized payment solutions, and integrates POS applications and hardware wallets for enhanced security, building a one-stop financial ecosystem.

Official website:

X:

X(upcxcmo):

Telegram:

Discord:

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.

Media Contact

Company Name: UPCX team

Contact: Jiso Liu

Email: info (at) upcx.io

Website:

CONTACT: Jiso Liu UPCX team info (at) upcx.io