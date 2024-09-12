Real-World Evidence (RWE) Solutions Market Size To Hit USD 5.2 Billion By 2032 | SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rapid Growth in Real World Evidence Solutions is Fueled by Drug Development Needs, Regulatory Approvals, and Expanding Healthcare Investments, with a Strong 8.5% CAGR Expected Through 2032. Pune, Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Real-World Evidence (RWE) Solutions Market Size & Growth Analysis: According to SNS Insider, The Real-World Evidence (RWE) Solutions Market , valued at USD 2.5 billion in 2023, is projected to grow substantially, reaching USD 5.2 billion by 2032. This growth reflects a robust CAGR of 8.5% from 2024 to 2032, fueled by the rising need for actionable healthcare insights and streamlined drug development processes. Market Overview The Real-World Evidence /RWE Solutions Market is witnessing significant expansion due to the increasing demand for insights derived from real-world data. This market includes various components such as data sets and services, supporting the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and healthcare sectors. Services, which represented 57.6% of total revenue in 2023, are propelled by the extensive use of RWE in research planning, clinical study management, and reporting. The growing emphasis on understanding real-world compliance and healthcare costs is driving the demand for data sets. Additionally, RWE is becoming crucial in optimizing drug development and regulatory decision-making processes, as well as in evaluating treatment outcomes and patient safety. The market's growth is also supported by technological advancements and increased investments in healthcare research.





Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 2.5 Billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 5.2 Billion CAGR CAGR of 8.5% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East]), Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America)

Segment Analysis

By Component: The services segment dominated the Real-World Evidence/RWE Solutions market in 2023, accounting for 57.6% of the revenue. This growth is driven by comprehensive RWE solutions from companies like IQVIA, Syneos Health, and ICON plc, which include research planning, protocol development, clinical study management, and reporting. The data sets segment is anticipated to grow significantly due to rising demand for insights into real-world compliance, epidemiology, and healthcare costs.

By Application: The drug development and approvals segment led the market in 2023 with 26.7%, benefiting from RWE's ability to streamline operations and expedite drug approval processes. Recent FDA guidance has encouraged the use of RWE in medical device development, further driving growth in this segment. The reimbursement/coverage and regulatory decision-making segment is expected to grow rapidly, supported by new protocols and guidelines for evaluating real-world data.

By Therapeutic Area: The oncology segment held the largest revenue share in 2023 with a 29.0% share, reflecting RWE's critical role in cancer drug development and approval. With the global prevalence of cancer rising, RWE solutions are essential for reducing clinical trial costs and accelerating treatment approvals. The cardiology segment is also expected to grow notably, driven by valuable insights RWE provides from diverse patient data sources.

By End-Use: Healthcare companies led the market in 2023 with a 35.0% share, due to RWE's crucial role in drug approvals and performance assessment. For instance, PINC AI Applied Sciences (PAS) expanded its collaboration with Datavant in February 2024 to enhance healthcare research. The healthcare payers segment is anticipated to grow rapidly, driven by increased awareness of drug safety and favorable reimbursement landscapes.

Real-World Evidence (RWE) Solutions Market Key Segmentation:

By Component



Services Data Sets

By Application



Drug Development & Approvals

Medical Device Development & Approvals

Reimbursement/Coverage and Regulatory Decision Making Post Market Safety & Adverse Events Monitoring

By Therapeutic Area



Oncology

Cardiology

Neurology

Diabetes

Psychiatry

Respiratory Other Therapeutic Areas

By End-use



Healthcare Companies

Healthcare Payers

Healthcare Providers Others

Regional Analysis

North America: North America remains the leading region in the Real-World Evidence Solutions /RWE Solutions Market in 2023 with a 43.5% share, driven by substantial investments in healthcare R&D and advanced healthcare infrastructure. The region's dominance is also attributed to major companies like IQVIA and Syneos Health, which provide extensive RWE solutions.

Europe: Europe is the fastest-growing region in the Real-World Evidence Solutions /RWE Solutions Market, with significant contributions from countries like Germany and the UK. The region's rapid growth is due to increasing healthcare investments and the adoption of RWE solutions for improving drug development processes. European healthcare systems are increasingly incorporating RWE to support regulatory approvals and reimbursement decisions.

Recent Developments



IQVIA announced the launch of its new RWE analytics platform in June 2024, designed to enhance data integration and analysis capabilities.

Syneos Health introduced a comprehensive RWE solution for oncology research in May 2024, aimed at accelerating cancer drug development. ICON plc released an updated version of its RWE solution for regulatory decision-making in April 2024, offering advanced tools for real-world data evaluation.

Key Takeaways



The Real-World Evidence Solutions /RWE Solutions Market is set for substantial growth, driven by increasing demand for actionable healthcare insights and efficient drug development processes.

The services segment remains the largest contributor to market revenue, while the data sets segment is expected to see significant growth.

North America continues to lead the market, with Europe emerging as the fastest-growing region. Recent developments highlight advancements in RWE analytics and expanded collaborations to enhance data integration and research capabilities.

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting



Adoption Rates, 2023

User Demographics, By User Type and Roles, 2023

Feature Analysis, by Feature Type

Cost Analysis, by Software

Integration Capabilities Regulatory Compliance, by Region

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Real-World Evidence (RWE) Solutions Market Segmentation, by Component

8. Real-World Evidence (RWE) Solutions Market Segmentation, by Application

9. Real-World Evidence (RWE) Solutions Market Segmentation, by Therapeutic Area

10. Real-World Evidence (RWE) Solutions Market Segmentation, by End-use

11. Regional Analysis

12. Company Profiles

13. Use Cases and Best Practices

14. Conclusion

