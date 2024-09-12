Medcerts And Albion College Join Forces To Expand Clinical Training For Students, Offering Accelerated Pathways To Careers In Healthcare

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ALBION, Mich., Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MedCerts , a leading provider of healthcare and IT career training, is proud to announce an exciting new partnership with Albion College , a renowned liberal arts institution. This collaboration will provide undergraduate students at Albion's Lisa and James Wilson Institute for with access to comprehensive short-term, online certification training, allowing them to develop essential skills and better prepare them for employment in clinical roles in hospitals and clinics across the nation. The Wilson Institute will now offer students an accelerated pathway to in-demand healthcare careers by providing entry-level certifications in programs, such as Patient Care Technician, to more advanced specializations, including Surgical Technologist.

Michigan faces a significant shortage of healthcare professionals, with nearly 800 regions designated as Health Professional Shortage Areas (HPSAs) . This indicates a significant gap in the availability of healthcare services across the state, making initiatives like this one crucial to ensuring that students can step into these much-needed roles while continuing their education.

“We are incredibly excited for the opportunity to create a stronger healthcare workforce and fill hospital vacancies throughout Michigan in partnership with Albion College,” said Bob Hiller, director of academic partnerships at MedCerts.“Albion's commitment to experiential learning and student development aligns perfectly with our mission to seamlessly connect education and real-world experience in the healthcare industry."

Through this partnership, Albion students can choose from 12 of MedCerts' immersive, online healthcare education programs and earn nationally recognized certifications to pursue clinical experiential learning opportunities, ultimately positioning them for meaningful employment in healthcare settings. This collaboration also includes working with local employer partners to provide additional training and potential career opportunities, further expanding the reach and impact of the MedCerts-Albion partnership.

“Albion College is committed to providing our students with hands-on learning opportunities that complement their academic studies,” said Dr. Bradley Rabquer, Biology professor and faculty director at the Lisa and James Wilson Institute for Medicine.“Our partnership with MedCerts will enable our students to gain valuable clinical experience, making them more competitive in the job market upon graduation.”

As a leader in healthcare certification training, MedCerts has helped more than 100,000 students earn credentials and advance their careers in healthcare and IT. The organization has developed over 50 immersive online national certification training programs, consistently achieving best-in-class outcomes.

For more information about available programs and partnership opportunities, please visit .

About MedCerts

MedCerts – a Stride Inc. company (NYSE: LRN) – is a national online training provider strengthening the workforce through innovative eLearning solutions. Focused on certifications in high-demand areas of Allied healthcare and IT, MedCerts delivers career training through HD-quality video-based instruction, virtual simulations, games, animations, and more. In 2023, MedCerts launched its Partner Solutions brand focused on building partnerships to bridge the gap between our students, job seekers, employers, higher education institutions, and workforce agencies. This new brand includes several partnership models, including recruitment, reseller, content licensing options, and more.

Since 2009, the company has developed over 50 career programs, trained and upskilled more than 100,000 individuals across the country, and partnered with over 400 American Job Centers and more than 1,000 healthcare organizations to build talent pipelines. For more information on MedCerts, visit medcerts.com. For more information on MedCerts Partner Solutions, visit .

About Albion College

Founded in 1835, Albion College is one of three original chartered institutes of higher education in Michigan and ranks as the #1 liberal arts college in the state, according to Wall Street Journal/College Pulse rankings. Albion's highly applied liberal arts education and residential setting prepare students to make an immediate impact after graduation.

Whether through experiential learning in the classroom, course credit internships, off-campus study, paid work experiences, consulting opportunities, volunteer placements, or grant-funded research programs-learning knows no bounds at Albion College. The College's renowned institutes and centers provide students with firsthand experiences, support, and networking resources to accelerate their futures in areas such as public policy and service, medicine and health sciences, sustainability, education, race and belonging, and business and management.

Nestled on the banks of the Kalamazoo River, surrounded by 140 acres of hickory and floodplain forests, Albion's campus is a nature lover's paradise. The picturesque downtown is two blocks off campus and includes a variety of retail shops and eateries. With its own stop on Amtrak's Wolverine line and conveniently located 45 minutes from Lansing, Kalamazoo, and Ann Arbor/Detroit, Albion students have quick and easy access to nearby cities and major airports.

CONTACT: Edward Yang Firecracker PR 1-888-317-4687 ext. 702 ... Dr. Bradley Rabquer Albion College ...