Zelensky: Russia's Counteroffensive In Kursk Region Follows Ukrainian Plan

Counter-offensive actions of the Russian Federation in the territory of the settlements of Kursk region controlled by Ukraine are going according to the Ukrainian plan.

This was announced by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky during a press with President of the Republic of Lithuania Gitanas Nausėda, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“The Russians have launched a counteroffensive. Everything is going according to our Ukrainian plan,” he said.

Zelensky also commented on the information about the accumulation of and equipment in Belarus , near the Ukrainian border.

“As for Belarus, we see the accumulation, we have seen it for a long time, we control this process,” the head of state emphasized.

As reported, according to Russian Telegram channels and Ukrainian analysts, a month after the start of the Ukrainian Defense Forces' operation in the Kursk region, the Russian army launched a counteroffensive.