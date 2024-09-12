Zelensky: Russia's Counteroffensive In Kursk Region Follows Ukrainian Plan
Date
9/12/2024 9:16:45 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Counter-offensive actions of the Russian Federation in the territory of the settlements of Kursk region controlled by Ukraine are going according to the Ukrainian plan.
This was announced by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky during a press conference with President of the Republic of Lithuania Gitanas Nausėda, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.
“The Russians have launched a counteroffensive. Everything is going according to our Ukrainian plan,” he said.
Zelensky also commented on the information about the accumulation of troops and equipment in Belarus , near the Ukrainian border.
Read also:
Russia's counteroffensive in Kursk
region“totally predictable” - defense expert
“As for Belarus, we see the accumulation, we have seen it for a long time, we control this process,” the head of state emphasized.
As reported, according to Russian Telegram channels and Ukrainian analysts, a month after the start of the Ukrainian Defense Forces' operation in the Kursk region, the Russian army launched a counteroffensive.
MENAFN12092024000193011044ID1108666851
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.