The Abbington Banquets Welcomes Renowned Chef Nick Landeweer

The Abbington Banquets welcomes Chef Nick Landeweer. (headshot in the kitchen)

- Michael Fabbri, Executive Vice President at The Abbington BanquetsGLEN ELLYN, IL, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Abbington Banquets is thrilled to announce the arrival of Chef Nick Landeweer as it's new Executive Chef. With an illustrious culinary career spanning decades, Chef Landeweer brings unparalleled expertise and a passion for excellence to the already esteemed venue.Chef Landeweer is best known for his tenure as the Executive Chef at Allgauer's at the Hilton in Naperville, where he earned acclaim for his innovative and sophisticated approach to cuisine. His culinary journey began in Chicago, where he trained under the legendary Michelin star chefs Charlie Trotter of Charlie Trotters and Jean Joho of the Everest Room during the 1980s and 1990s. Before making his mark in Naperville, Chef Landeweer honed his skills at the Northbrook Hilton, where he developed a reputation for his exceptional culinary talent.In his new role at The Abbington Banquets, Chef Landeweer will be introducing an array of exciting new dishes that reflect his rich culinary background and creative vision. Guests can look forward to an elevated dining experience, with menu offerings that combine classic techniques with contemporary flair.“We are incredibly excited to have Chef Nick Landeweer join The Abbington family,” said Michael Fabbri, Executive Vice President at The Abbington Banquets.“His remarkable experience and dedication to culinary excellence will undoubtedly enhance our guests' experience and elevate our offerings to new heights.”The Abbington Banquets invites the community to join us in welcoming Chef Landeweer and to experience his new creations. Whether you're planning a wedding, corporate event, or special celebration, Chef Landeweer's culinary mastery will ensure that your event is truly unforgettable.For more information or to book an event, please visit or contact ....About The Abbington Banquets:Located in Glen Ellyn, IL, The Abbington Banquets has been a premier venue for weddings, corporate events, and special occasions for years. Known for its elegant ambiance and exceptional service, The Abbington Banquets is dedicated to making every event a memorable experience.

