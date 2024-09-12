Sriya Reddy Practices 'Kalaripayattu' For Pawan Kalyan-Starrer 'OG'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Sep 12 (IANS) 'Salaar' fame Sriya Reddy is all set to take on her next big role, as she was seen practicing 'Kalaripayattu' action scenes.

The has left her fans curious and excited with this behind-the-scenes glimpse, showing her dedication to perfecting every punch, kick, and move.

The source suggests that she is training for her next Telugu gangster action thriller 'OG', starring Pawan Kalyan, Emraan Hashmi and Priyanka Mohan in lead roles.

A source said: "Sriya has been training rigorously, displaying her incredible physical strength and agility. Known for taking on physically demanding roles, her latest project seems to be pushing her limits even further."

While Sriya has remained tight-lipped about her character in 'OG', her fans are already buzzing with excitement.

'OG' is written and directed by Sujeeth and produced by D. V. V. Danayya of DVV Entertainment.

On the work front, Sriya made her acting debut in 2002 with Tamil vigilante action thriller film 'Samurai', written and directed by Balaji Sakthivel in his directorial debut and produced by S. Sriram. The film stars Vikram in the title role.

She has then appeared in 'Appudappudu', 'Black', 'Bharathchandran I.P.S.', 'Amma Cheppindi', 'Thimiru', 'Kanchivaram', 'Thoranai', and 'Sila Samayangali'.

Sriya was last seen in 'Salaar: Part 1-Ceasefire'. The Telugu epic action thriller film written and directed by Prashanth Neel, and produced by Vijay Kiragandur, the film stars Prabhas as the title character alongside an ensemble cast of Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Bobby Simha, Sriya Reddy, Ramachandra Raju, John Vijay, Tinnu Anand, Devaraj, Brahmaji, Mime Gopi and Easwari Rao.

She also has 'Andava Kaanom' in the pipeline.