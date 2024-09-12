Kuwait Interior Min. Heads Citizenship Cmte .. 90 Cases To Be Stripped Of Nationality

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 12 (KUNA) -- The Supreme Committee to Investigate the Kuwaiti Citizenship held a meeting on Thursday under chairmanship of the First Deputy Prime Minister, of Defense and Minster of Interior Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah, also the head of the commission.

The of Interior said in a statement that the committee decided to strip 90 individuals of the Kuwaiti citizenship, pending submission to the cabinet.

The statement noted that withdrawing the Kuwaiti nationality was in line with article 11 of the Kuwaiti citizenship law 15/1959 (six cases).

An identical measure would be taken according to the provision 21 of the law (15/1959), covering a single individual.

Moreover, up to 83 individuals will be stripped of the citizenship according to the article 13 of the same law, issued the same year, in addition to its amendments. (end)

