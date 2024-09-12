(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a significant development for the city's landscape, Lombardi's Prime Meats, a South Philadelphia staple for the past 20 years, has been sold to Rob

Passio, owner of Guinta's Prime Shop in the historic Reading Terminal Market. The transaction, brokered by luxury and commercial broker Nancy Alperin of Maxwell Realty Co. , marks a new chapter for both businesses and promises to continue Lombardi's legacy of quality products under experienced stewardship.

For decades, Lombardi's Prime Meats has been a go-to destination for the finest cuts of meat and traditional Italian specialties in South Philadelphia. Known for its commitment to quality, the family-owned butcher shop has been an integral part of the community, serving generations of families. The new ownership brings together two of Philadelphia's most respected names in the meat industry, ensuring that customers will continue to enjoy top-tier products and services.

The acquisition was facilitated by commercial business broker Nancy Alperin of Maxwell Realty Co. Inc., who recognized the synergy between the two businesses. "This sale represents a perfect alignment of tradition, quality, and community focus," said Alperin. "Both Lombardi's and Guinta's have deep roots in Philadelphia, and this merger enhances their shared vision of delivering the best products to their customers."

Under the new ownership, Lombardi's Prime Meats will maintain its traditional offerings while exploring opportunities to introduce some of Guinta's popular products. The transition will be seamless to preserve the authenticity that customers have come to expect from both establishments.

About Maxwell Realty Co. Inc.

Maxwell Realty Co. Inc., led by Nancy Alperin, is a leading commercial and luxury residential real estate brokerage based in Philadelphia. With decades of experience, the firm facilitates high-profile sales and transactions that contribute to the growth and development of the region's vibrant business community.

today for more information.

Media Contact: Nancy Alperin

[email protected]

(215) 546-6000

SOURCE Maxwell Realty Co. Inc.

