Biophotas Inc. Introduces The Next Generation In Light Therapy Technology

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The innovation continues at Celluma with all our best-selling single panel devices now coming

standard with batteries included.

TUSTIN, Calif., Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BioPhotas Inc., makers of Celluma Light Therapy devices, have introduced the Celluma SERIES 2, the next generation in professional-grade low-level light therapy. The SERIES 2 devices are the only battery-powered light therapy devices in an LED panel configuration, and the only ones in the world featuring Celluma's patented, flexible, shape-taking design. SERIES 2 incorporates an upgraded core electronic platform and processor enabling a more mobile, user-friendly, longer-lasting, and faster-charging experience, while delivering superior light therapy benefits. Continue Reading







The Celluma SERIES 2, the next generation in light therapy devices. "This is not just a new set of product features," said Curtis Cluff, CEO of Biophotas, "It is a state-of-the-art electronics platform, incorporating a powerful energy efficient central processor that executes Celluma's proven proprietary treatment algorithms with a depth of capability never before seen in LED light therapy panels." With enhanced power distribution capabilities, Celluma's most popular LED devices now come standard with batteries included, as follows:

Model Type FDA-Cleared Treatment Modes: Celluma PRO Large, 3-Mode Device Acne, Aging Skin, Pain Celluma SKIN Large, 2-Mode Device Acne, Aging Skin Celluma SPORT Large, 1-Mode Device Pain Celluma LITE Small, 3-Mode Device Acne, Aging Skin, Pain Celluma RESTORE Small, 3-Mode Device Hair Growth, Aging Skin, Pain Celluma FACE Small, 2-Mode Device Aging Skin, Acne Celluma HOME Small, 2-Mode Device Aging Skin, Pain

The new electronics package for these devices offers the option to power from an outlet or battery.

Lightweight yet high in capacity, the built-in battery supports between four 20 treatments on a single charge, depending on the device size and the treatment protocol selected. The LED charge status indicator makes it easy to see when it's time to recharge. When turned off or unplugged, the battery enters sleep mode, preserving its charge for several weeks.

Other standard SERIES 2 features include a completely redesigned controller that is lighter and more compact. A new digital timer display tracks treatment progress in minutes remaining, and the pause function allows the user to stop and resume treatments as needed, ensuring the optimal 30-minute session is completed.

Power is supplied via a USB-C adaptor with smart technology that detects and prevents any damage from using an incorrect charger.

Perhaps the most exciting feature of all is that each Celluma SERIES 2 is now available at the same affordable price as its non-battery SERIES 1 predecessor. That translates to a full $200 savings compared to the previous battery-operated iSERIES models – the iPRO and the iLITE.

For more information about all of our FDA-cleared light therapy devices, visit .

About Biophotas, Inc.

In providing unique devices founded on NASA-developed technology and backed by clinical studies, BioPhotas, manufacturer of the Celluma SERIES of award-winning light therapy devices, is bringing to market safe, effective, and affordable devices that unlock the clinical power of low-level light therapy. BioPhotas develops and markets devices for healthcare providers and consumers that conveniently treat a variety of skin, muscle, and joint conditions. For more information about Celluma, visit .

Kathryn Feather

Senior Marketing Manager

(714) 978-0080

[email protected]



SOURCE BioPhotas, Inc.

