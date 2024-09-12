The Vitreus Foundation Secures $15,000,000 Investment Commitment From GEM Digital Limited To Accelerate Decentralized AI Infrastructure Adoption

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vitreus, the visionary leader in decentralized artificial intelligence (AI) blockchain technology, is thrilled to announce a groundbreaking strategic partnership with GEM Digital Limited (GEM), a digital asset firm based in The Bahamas that actively sources, structures and invests in utility tokens listed on over 30 CEXs and DEXs globally. The signing of this agreement marks a significant milestone in Vitreus' journey as GEM commits to a $15,000,000 USD investment commitment into Vitreus, propelling the company into a new era of growth and innovation.

"We are excited to welcome GEM as our first institutional-grade investor," said Chad, Founder. "GEM's commitment to our vision and their substantial investment underscores the potential of Vitreus to shape the future of blockchain technology. With GEM's expertise and resources, we are poised to expand our reach, accelerate our development, and realize our mission of creating a decentralized, globally connected ecosystem."

Over the next two years, GEM will engage in ongoing OTC purchases of wVTRS, supporting Vitreus' growth while ensuring stability within the market. This partnership aligns with the long-term goals of both Vitreus and GEM, ensuring a collaborative approach to driving innovation and expansion within the blockchain industry.

"As we embark on this transformative journey with GEM, we'll unlock new possibilities, drive innovation, and shape the future of blockchain," added Chad. "This partnership is not just about investment; it's about aligning our visions for a decentralized future and working together to make that future a reality."

The partnership with GEM is a testament to Vitreus' potential to disrupt the AI revolution. Together, Vitreus and GEM are set to redefine what is possible in the world of decentralized technology.

About Vitreus

Vitreus is a Layer 0 blockchain platform designed to efficiently empower innovation through its unique multi-token economics and Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network (DePIN). With VTRS and VNRG at its core, Vitreus is building a globally connected, decentralized ecosystem that stands at the forefront of the Web3 industry.

About GEM

Digital Limited

GEM Digital Limited, a digital asset investment firm based in The Bahamas, actively sources, structures, globally, the firm actively sources, structures, and invests in utility tokens listed on over 30 CEXs and DEXs globally.

Global Emerging Markets ("GEM") is a $3.4 billion alternative investment group with offices in Paris, New York, and Bahamas. GEM manages a diverse set of investment vehicles focused on emerging markets and has completed over 580 transactions in 72 countries. Each investment vehicle has a different degree of operational control, risk-adjusted return, and liquidity profile. The family of funds and investment vehicles provide GEM and its partners with exposure to: Small-Mid Cap Management Buyouts, Private Investments in Public Equities and select venture investments.

For more information, please visit

Media Contact:

Jaren Holmes

936-443-1393

[email protected]

