Freename Integrates With Sei: Bringing Web3 Domains To The Sei Community

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Zürich, Switzerland , Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freename , a leading provider of multichain Web3 domains, announces its integration with the Sei blockchain. This integration strengthens Freename's goal of making Web3 domains more accessible and secure for users across multiple blockchain networks.











Supporting Web3 Domain Growth with Sei

Freename's integration with Sei highlights the company's ongoing effort to expand the use of Web3 domains. Sei is recognized for its focus on speed, finality, and security, making it a strong choice for domain minting and management. With this integration, Sei's blockchain can offer users a reliable and low-latency experience, fostering broader adoption of decentralized domain names within the Sei community.

Leveraging Sei's Infrastructure for Domain Services

Freename users can now benefit from Sei's blockchain, which is designed for scalability and decentralization. Sei's architecture ensures efficient transactions and low costs, providing domain holders with a straightforward and secure way to manage their digital identities. This integration aligns with Freename's mission to offer a platform for managing Web3 domains easily while promoting decentralization.

Freename CEO's Statement

"We're pleased to integrate with Sei, a blockchain known for its speed and commitment to decentralization," said Davide Vicini, CEO of Freename. "This integration enhances Freename's multichain offerings and provides our users with a dependable option for minting and managing Web3 domains. Sei's approach fits well with our goal of delivering secure, easy-to-use solutions for the decentralized web."

About Freename: Freename is the leading multichain Web3 Namespace where users can register and mint their own Web3 domains on their preferred chain.





CONTACT: Mattia Martone Freename mattia (at) freename.io