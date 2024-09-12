Everflow And Anura Drive A 230% Revenue Increase For Excel: A Case Study

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Everflow and Anura Drive a 230% Revenue Increase for Excel Impact: A Case Study

Everflow, a performance tracking platform, and Anura, an ad fraud solution, join forces to drive a remarkable 230% increase in revenue for Excel Impact.

- Tony CohnMIDDLETOWN, DE, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Everflow , a leading affiliate marketing and performance tracking platform, and Anura, a premier ad fraud detection solution, are proud to announce a significant milestone in their collaboration with Excel Impact, a prominent player in the insurance marketing sector. Their joint efforts have resulted in a remarkable 230% increase in revenue for Excel, as detailed in their latest case study.The ChallengeExcel Impact has been a leader in helping insurance brands acquire the right customers at scale for over a decade, leveraging data-driven optimization and top-tier marketing strategies to deliver exceptional results. Excel drives volume primarily through their owned and operated channels. However, they knew a strategic affiliate program would allow substantial growth if they could scale it while maintaining the high-quality traffic their clients expected. This presented a complex challenge: how to integrate advanced technology to sustain their growth while meeting the high expectations of their clients.The SolutionTo address these challenges, Excel turned to Everflow for managing their complex partner integrations. Everflow's advanced platform facilitated the tracking and attribution of affiliate traffic, ensuring clean, compliant, and high-quality traffic. Mark Romero, Vice President of Media Intelligence at Excel Impact, highlights the impact of this technology partnership:“We have run with a lot of different affiliate publishers and one of our major goals is to source new traffic that's very high quality. Having the right technology partners to help manage and filter the flow of affiliate traffic was key to scaling our business rapidly.”The synergy between Everflow and Anura has been instrumental in this success. Everflow's platform, combined with Anura's sophisticated fraud detection technology, enabled Excel to track and manage affiliate traffic with unprecedented accuracy. This integration led to a staggering 230% growth in revenue for Excel in just one year.The Ongoing RelationshipThe collaboration between Everflow and Anura provides Excel with a robust tech stack that offers comprehensive fraud protection and detailed traffic attribution. Tony Cohn, Director of Customer Marketing at Everflow, explains:“The combination of Everflow and Anura is excellent for fraud prevention. Everflow's automation, combined with Anura's advanced fraud detection, delivers a seamless experience for our clients.”Mark Romero, VP of Media Intelligence at Excel, further emphasizes the ease of use and efficiency gained through this partnership:“It was really easy for us to set it up in Everflow. The ability to quickly adjust campaign schedules and receive immediate fraud alerts significantly improved our team's efficiency.”Better TogetherThe integration of Anura's fraud detection technology into Everflow's platform provides Excel with a unified solution for managing and maintaining affiliate traffic. Tony Cohn notes,“Anura allows clients to pinpoint and eliminate malicious threats, such as bots and proxies. The fraud data clients obtain from Anura enhance our campaign strategies, enabling us to run smarter, more effective campaigns.”About EverflowEverflow is a leading performance marketing platform designed to empower businesses with advanced tracking, optimization, and reporting tools. Its innovative solutions streamline affiliate and programmatic traffic management, enabling companies to scale their operations and drive growth.About AnuraAnura is a top-tier fraud detection solution that offers robust protection against digital threats. Its technology provides real-time insights into traffic quality, helping businesses eliminate fraudulent activity and maintain the integrity of their advertising campaigns.About Excel ImpactExcel Impact is a prominent marketing firm specializing in customer acquisition for insurance brands. With a commitment to data-driven optimization and innovation, Excel continues to set the standard for excellence in the industry.

Linda McCauley

Anura

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

What is Anura?

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.