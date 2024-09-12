SOVRN NAMES WILL DUCKWORTH CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Industry veteran will oversee the tech vision and strategy for the publisher

BOULDER, Colo., Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sovrn , a publisher platform that helps content creators earn and keep more of their revenue, today announced that it has named Will Duckworth as Chief Technology Officer. Based out of Sovrn's Boulder office, Duckworth is responsible for overseeing the company's technology, data science and engineering. He will report directly to Walter Knapp, CEO.

Will Duckworth, CTO, Sovrn

Continue Reading

"A CTO with a diverse background across data, high-scale adtech, connected TV as well as a keen understanding of what we do for our customers is critical to our success. Will brings with him a balance of pragmatic solutions and forward-looking ideas. With Will on the leadership team, I'm confident Sovrn will continue to solve important problems for our customers in a way that efficiently scales and makes better use of our massive data assets."

Duckworth comes to Sovrn from iSpot, where he served as SVP, Head of Engineering. In this role, he was responsible for building the company's always-on, next generation SaaS platform aimed at measuring impressions and attention for TV advertising across linear, VOD and OTT environments. Over the course of his three-decade career,

Duckworth has also held senior positions in engineering for Amobee, Epsilon and comScore.

"Sovrn is unlike any company I have ever worked for in that its core values are truly aligned with the customer," said Duckworth. "I was immediately struck by the trust and collaboration of the employees at Sovrn and their dedication to solving important problems for the customer. I'm very much looking forward to collaborating with the teams across the company to enhance our product offerings and extend our competitive advantage in the rapidly evolving Open Internet."

Duckworth's hiring comes on the heels of Sovrn's Unified Optimization launch, a new feature that allows publishers to manage all affiliate relationships in one place, ultimately securing the highest available earnings per click. Sovrn also recently announced additional appointments to the leadership team, with Katie Derr being named Chief Financial Officer and Trish Gerlitz being named Chief People Officer.

For more information, please visit .

About Sovrn

Sovrn provides products and services to thousands of online publishers and creators to help them understand, operate, and grow their business.

Sovrn is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado, with offices in New York and London.

With thousands of customers deploying advertising, affiliate marketing, and data products across more than 80,000 websites, mobile apps, and connected TV channels, Sovrn reaches over 500 million active consumers every day. Since its founding, Sovrn has been a leader in online publisher technology and has been recognized by IAB, JICWEBS, and TAG for its role in combating fraud and promoting pro-transparency initiatives. Visit sovrn

to learn more.

SOURCE Sovrn Holdings, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED