Jodieai Partners With The Diversity Action Alliance To Offer Inclusive Generativeai Capabilities To Its Network Of Communication Leaders

Jodie TM, the first Inclusive Generative AI to combine artificial intelligence with a curated expert network, has entered into an affiliate partnership with the Diversity Action Alliance (DAA), a coalition of public relations and communications leaders who work to advance diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) within their industry.

The program extends exclusive offers to DAA signatories-representing global PR agencies and corporate communications functions at Fortune 500 organizations and small to midsize companies-for Jodie platform licenses that support inclusive communication across five prominent use cases: Compliance, Communication, Education, Programming, and Recruitment.

"Jodie's organizational values and key use cases align with the DAA's mission of shaping a more inclusive future for the PR and communication industry, positioning it as a vital resource for building acumen that leads to lasting change," said Carmella Glover, President, Diversity Action Alliance.

According to research from the Institute for Public Relations (IPR) published in the report Generative AI in Organizations: Insights and Strategies from Communication Leaders,

communication and technology leaders are enthusiastic about GenAI's potential "as a tool rather than a strategy."

Jodie's Generative AI models are trained on reputable DEI research, essays and reports with an added human touch from inclusivity experts. The platform is intended to support the DAA and its extended network with information gathering and developing best practices around critical issues, such as:



Asserting the business case for diversity through data and case studies

Attracting, recruiting, and retaining talent and cultivating inclusive cultures

Addressing sensitive issues related to race, ethnicity and culture Equitably downsizing teams or organizations

"Jodie is excited to partner with the DAA to elevate access to Inclusive AI for its network of communicators," said Doug Melville, CEO, Jodie. "As Generative AI continues to become more influential for research and communication, ensuring best practices are available from a trusted source and that inclusive leaders continue to evolve toward having access to the best in class information is mission-critical."

About Jodie

Jodie is a generative AI platform designed to support companies, executives and communications professionals on their journey to inclusive practices. Jodie's machine learning models are trained with reputable Diversity, Equity and Inclusion data sets across research, essays, and reports, offering insights to help organizations foster inclusive communications. The platform is further enhanced by real-time expert support, supplementing AI-generated responses with a human touch. For more information, visit .

