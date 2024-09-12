Kuehn Law Encourages Investors Of Owlet, Inc. To Contact Law Firm

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating whether certain officers and directors of Owlet, (NYSE: OWLT )

breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders.



According to a securities lawsuit, Owlet insiders caused the company to misrepresent or fail to disclose that (1) Owlet was reasonably likely to be required to obtain marketing authorization for the Smart Sock because the FDA concluded it was a medical device; (2) Owlet was reasonably likely to cease commercial distribution of the Smart Sock in the U.S. until it obtained the requisite approval; and (3) positive statements about the company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.



