The Chopra Foundation's Annual Sages & Scientists Symposium To Be Live Streamed Worldwide

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Free Access to All Sessions in Real-Time Beginning This Friday through Sunday

BOSTON, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chopra Foundation is excited to announce that its highly anticipated annual event, Sages & Scientists

Symposium , beginning this Friday, September 13 running through Sunday, September 15 at Harvard University will be livestreamed for free for all to access during the scheduled sessions. Under the visionary leadership of Deepak Chopra, this groundbreaking gathering will bring together world-renowned entrepreneurs, philosophers, medical experts, scientists, celebrated musicians, and influential artists to discuss the most pressing global challenges related to well-being, humanity, and the cosmos.

The Sages & Scientists Symposium is an annual event organized by The Chopra Foundation, that brings together thought leaders from various fields to explore and discuss groundbreaking ideas that bridge integrative health, humanity, the cosmos, and consciousness. The entire Symposium will be livestreamed for free September 13-15, 2024. To view the livestream, visit during its schedule of events.

Continue Reading

The live stream will be available at

and the full schedule can be found here . The Sages & Scientists Symposium is committed to expanding access to cutting-edge ideas and fostering global dialogue on the integration of science and spirituality. By live streaming the event for free, we aim to engage a broader audience in these transformative discussions.

"In today's interconnected world, we believe that transformative knowledge should know no boundaries," says Poonacha Machaiah, CEO, The Chopra Foundation. He continues, "By live streaming the Sages & Scientists Symposium for free, we're not just hosting an event; we're igniting a global conversation. This is the Chopra Foundation's commitment to democratizing access to cutting-edge ideas and fostering a collective consciousness that transcends geographical and economic barriers. We invite everyone, everywhere, to join us in exploring the frontiers of science, spirituality, and human potential."

Some of the esteemed speakers include: Anousheh Ansari, Carme Artigas, Kenneth Cole, Bjarke Ingels, General Stan McChrystal (Ret.), Dava Newman PhD, Dr. Mehmet Oz, Kensington Tallman, Rudolph Tanzi, PhD., David Steinberg, Gary Vaynerchuk, and more.

For more information, please visit

About The Chopra Foundation:

The Chopra Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization founded by Deepak Chopra and dedicated to improving health and well-being, cultivating spiritual knowledge, expanding consciousness, and promoting world peace to all members of the human family. The Chopra Foundation's Mission is to participate with individuals and organizations in creating a critical mass for a peaceful, just, sustainable, and healthy world through scientifically and experientially exploring non-dual consciousness as the ground of existence and applying this understanding in the enhancement of health, business, leadership and conflict resolution. The Chopra Foundation is dedicated to improving health and well-being, cultivating spiritual knowledge, expanding consciousness, and promoting world peace to all members of the human family.

Media Contact:

Kristen Marion

6233082638

[email protected]

SOURCE The Chopra Foundation

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED