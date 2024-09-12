Baker Hughes Launches Carbonedge™, A Digital End-To-End Solution To Mitigate Risk, Optimize Operations And Streamline Reporting For CCUS Projects

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)



CarbonEdgeTM connects subsurface and surface data across carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS) infrastructure

Solution draws on Baker Hughes' technology, long-standing domain expertise across its diverse portfolio ready to serve entire CCUS value chain Wabash Valley Resources will leverage CarbonEdge for measurement, monitoring, and verification of CO2 and collaborate with Baker Hughes on the solution's continued development



HOUSTON and LONDON, Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baker Hughes (NASDAQ: BKR), an energy company, announced Thursday the launch of CarbonEdgeTM, powered by CordantTM, the first end-to-end, risk-based digital platform for CCUS operations that provides comprehensive support, regulatory reporting, and operational risk management.

With an intuitive, integrated dashboard, CarbonEdge delivers precise, real-time data and alerts on carbon dioxide (CO2) flows across CCUS infrastructure, from carbon capture and compression to pipeline transportation, as well as subsurface storage. This connectivity across the entire CCUS project lifecycle enables customers to identify and manage risk, improve decision-making, enhance operational efficiency, and simplify regulatory reporting.

Baker Hughes offers a broad portfolio of technologies and expertise to manage and deliver synergy across the entire CCUS value chain . The launch of CarbonEdge makes Baker Hughes the only provider combining advanced risk management and reporting technology for measurement, monitoring and verification (MMV) of CO2 with comprehensive digital monitoring, engineering expertise and domain knowledge across surface and subsurface planning and operations. Integration with Baker Hughes' subsurface and autonomous modeling solutions delivers storage site characterization workflows and comprehensive MMV frameworks.

“CCUS technology solutions are essential for driving decarbonization of the energy and industrial sectors on our path to solving for climate change,” said Baker Hughes Chairman and CEO Lorenzo Simonelli.“With the launch of CarbonEdge, we not only expand our portfolio of digital solutions to support new energies and empower our customers' ability to mitigate risk while enhancing operational efficiency, but also take a bold step toward a future with more sustainable energy development. We look forward to working alongside Wabash Valley Resources to refine and evolve CarbonEdge, ensuring it continues to meet the dynamic needs of a rapidly changing industry.”

In July 2024, Wabash Valley Resources (WVR), a pioneer in low-carbon ammonia fertilizer production, and Baker Hughes signed a long-term agreement to supply advanced technology services and solutions to support WVR's ammonia production with compression systems, injection well construction and perform testing and monitoring services for the geological sequestration of CO2. As a launch customer, WVR will leverage CarbonEdge to measure, monitor and verify the volumes of CO2 collected, transported and sequestered underground. The companies will also collaborate closely on the further development of the CarbonEdge platform.

Applicable to any CCUS infrastructure applied across multiple industries, CarbonEdge, powered by Cordant, is expected to be fast to deploy and easy to scale, ensuring seamless connectivity, data synchronization and interoperability across various components of the digital ecosystems of Baker Hughes and its customers.

The first fully integrated digital offering within Baker Hughes' Climate Technology Solutions portfolio, CarbonEdge joins Baker Hughes' digital solutions such as JewelSuite , LeucipaTM and CordantTM , which span the energy and industrial value chains to increase efficiency, enhance operational predictability, and help ensure lower emissions.

