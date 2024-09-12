Madison Realty Capital Raises $2.04 Billion For Sixth U.S. Real Estate Debt Fund

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Marks the Largest U.S. Focused Debt Fund Raised in 2024



Executes Second Consecutive $2 Billion+ Fundraise Amid Extended Period of Volatility

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Madison Realty Capital, a vertically integrated real estate private equity firm focused on real estate private credit, today announced the final close of Madison Realty Capital Debt Fund VI LP (“Fund VI” or the“Fund”), raising $2.04 billion in equity commitments. Fund VI is the largest U.S. focused real estate debt fund raised to date in 2024 and the second largest real estate debt fund raised overall this year. Fund VI will have the capacity to invest between $6-8 billion of total commitments, inclusive of leverage and recycling of capital.

Fund VI received considerable support from both new and existing institutional investors across North America, the Middle East, Europe, and Latin America, and expanded the firm's investor base in Asia. Fund VI received significant backing from existing Madison Realty Capital investors as returning institutional investors make up nearly 70% of the Fund.

Madison Realty Capital now manages over $21 billion in assets, has executed approximately $48 billion in transactions since inception, and employs over 150 professionals in New York, Los Angeles, Charlotte, Japan, and the Middle East.

Fund VI builds on Madison Realty Capital's ability to identify and unlock the value creative potential of real estate properties with a focus on the origination and acquisition of loans throughout major metropolitan markets in the U.S. The Fund invests in multifamily and residential-related properties with an opportunistic view on hotel, student housing, land, industrial, retail and office. Madison Realty Capital's comprehensive in-house asset management platform, which includes servicing and development, provides direct lending, performing and non-performing note purchases and lender financing to other alternative lenders.

Adam Tantleff, Managing Principal of Madison Realty Capital, said,“The successful close of our second consecutive fund of more than $2 billion during a prolonged period of turbulent market conditions is a testament to the confidence our investors have placed in Madison after twenty years in business. Institutional investors are increasingly focused on private credit, which is a rapidly growing portion of many portfolios. Our early entry into the industry, combined with our comprehensive platform and track record, uniquely positions the firm to capture the substantial demand for well-capitalized, non-bank lenders as uncertainty persists within the real estate and broader credit markets. We appreciate the support from our new and long-tenured global institutional investor base as we seek to generate compelling risk-adjusted returns on their behalf.”

To date, the Fund has completed over $3.79 billion in deal volume across 26 transactions throughout all major metropolitan markets and regions of the United States and is approximately 45% called on its capital commitments.

Josh Zegen, Managing Principal and Co-Founder of Madison Realty Capital, said,“We continue to see attractive opportunities to deliver direct financing to new and existing borrowers in addition to expanding our capabilities to provide other private credit lenders with unique flexibility and creative financing solutions including senior and note on note financing options. As we seek to strategically scale our platform, we strive to be the lender of choice for borrowers seeking speed and certainty of execution. Since launching Fund VI, we have already deployed capital into attractive opportunities where we have expertise, and we expect the opportunity set and investment pipeline to remain robust.”

About Madison Realty Capital

Madison Realty Capital is a vertically integrated private equity firm focused on US-based commercial real estate private credit strategies. As of June 30, 2024, the firm, including its controlled affiliates (collectively,“Madison”), manages $21 billion in assets on behalf of a global institutional investor base. Since 2004, Madison has completed over $48 billion of securities and non-securities real estate transactions largely through direct lending to a wide range of borrowers, acquiring non-performing loans and making preferred equity investments. Madison Realty Capital seeks to deliver value across every phase of the property lifecycle by providing customized financing solutions and strong underwriting capabilities that meet borrowers' unique needs with speed and certainty of execution. To learn more, follow Madison Realty Capital on LinkedIn and visit .

