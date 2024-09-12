Metalert Signs Memorandum Of Understanding With American Rounds, LLC

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --“MetAlert , Inc. (OTC: MLRT), renowned for its safety and security solutions through wearable technology, announced today the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) agreement with American Rounds , LLC, a Texas based smart automated ammo retail dispenser with built in AI technology, card scanning and facial recognition that ensures safe and responsible ammunition purchase.



As part of the MOU, MetAlert and American Rounds will further advance responsible gun ownership and gun safety. American Rounds will include for sale in all of their machines the GunAlert lock and recovery device and will dispense at no charge a gun safety and information kit provided by Walk the Talk America (WTTA ).

American Rounds currently operates in Texas, Oklahoma and Alabama with plans to expand to other states by mid-2025 with further expansion through 2026.“At our core American Rounds is committed to the creation of a safer environment for all communities while standing firm behind the 2nd amendment.“We believe that MetAlert's products and their values are in sync with American Rounds and are a wise strategic growth partner to bring value and safety to all responsible law-abiding firearm owners.” said, American Rounds CEO, Grant Magers

“The partnership with American Rounds is an exciting breakthrough in gun safety through our proven technology combined with national distribution direct to the consumer, while delivering security, innovation and convenience.” Said MetAlert CEO Patrick Bertagna.

GunAlert created by gun owners with gun safety as a top priority incorporates technology that supports responsible gun ownership and helps prevent unnecessary firearm tragedies. GunAlert is a motion sensitive combination cable lock with GPS and cellular, theft notification and recovery technology. The patented technology is sensitive enough to alert you as soon as your gun is moved, and through the GunAlert app (Android and iOS) you can securely view your gun's exact location and monitor all unauthorized movements. GunAlert has strong support from the 2A community, Law Enforcement, and non-profits like The American Legion / Be the One and WTTA.

"This partnership is a game-changer! By combining MetAlert's life-saving technology with the WTTA Safety Information Kit, distributed directly to consumers through American Rounds' innovative secure Kiosk approach, we are setting a new standard for responsible gun ownership and safety." Commented Michael Sodini, Chairman of the Board and CEO of Walk the Talk America.

Every two minutes a gun is stolen in the U.S. and approximately 132 people die every day from a firearm-related injury, so when seconds count, having information and technology easily accessible can mean the difference between life and tragedy.

Patrick Bertagna, concluded with, "We are committed to providing practical and affordable solutions that saves lives, and by working with like-minded companies and organizations such as American Rounds and WTTA we are encouraged that by combining our collective strengths we will make a difference in reducing unnecessary gun related tragedies without infringing on anyone's rights to carry but rather by promoting a message of responsibility and accessibility.”

About MetAlert, Inc.

MetAlert (OTC: MLRT) and its subsidiaries occupy a commanding position in the design, development, manufacturing, distribution, sales, and licensing of GPS wearable technology, asset recovery services, wandering assistive technology, and health data collection and monitoring. The Company delivers comprehensive global solutions encompassing logistics, hardware, software, and connectivity.

Notable achievements include GunAlert the world's first all in one firearm safety solution gun lock with patented motion sensor and GPS theft recovery. And the groundbreaking GPS SmartSole®, a fusion of Dr. Scholl's comfort with LoJack's tracking prowess. It stands as the world's inaugural invisible wearable tracking device, designed for individuals susceptible to wandering due to Alzheimer's, dementia, autism, and traumatic brain injury. MetAlert's subscription-based model thrives on technology innovation fortified by intellectual property safeguards. The company boasts international distribution channels serving customers across 40 countries, alongside its role as a U.S. Military Government contractor. In addition to public health entities, MetAlert caters to municipalities, emergency and law enforcement agencies, private educational institutions, assisted living facilities, NGOs, senior care residences, consumers, and small enterprises.

About American Rounds

American rounds, LLC founded in 2023, is a pioneering company created to fill the growing void in the retail ammunition market. This has been accomplished by strategically partnering with technology partners to develop the Automated Ammo Retail Machine (AARM). Our Mission is to empower individuals with convenient access to ammunition while prioritizing safety and security.

About Walk the Talk America

Walk the Talk America is a non-profit 501(c)(3) dedicated to bridging the gap between mental health and responsible gun ownership. Its mission is to enhance the perception of mental health among gun owners while elevating the standard of mental health care within this community. Walk the Talk America is uniquely positioned as an organization that integrates the wisdom of gun-owning mental health professionals, offering innovative solutions derived from real-world experiences.

