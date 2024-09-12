Schneider Williamson Reaches Excess Settlement In Atlanta Car Crash For Brain Injury Victim Originally Offered $100K

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Schneider Williamson Logo

Leading Atlanta personal injury firm alters the scope of the litigation so a settlement well in excess of the insurance company policy limit can be achieved.

- Campbell Wiliamson / Partner, Schneider WiliamsonATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Schneider Williamson , a leading personal injury litigation firm based in Atlanta, Georgia, announced a settlement in an auto accident case against an insurance company that totaled nearly one million ($1,000,000) dollars, a significant increase from the insurance company's initial offer of the one hundred thousand ($100,000) dollar policy limit for injuries their client sustained as the result of the crash.“The client was referred to us by a longstanding partner,” said Jason Schneider, founding partner of Schneider Williamson.“The man had been involved in a car accident that was not his fault, and the accident caused a traumatic brain injury that impacted his job and day-to-day life. He had tried for three years to receive compensation for his injuries, but the insurance company pushed back against his claims and downplayed the seriousness of the injury.”A collision occurred between a tractor-trailer and a passenger vehicle, which caused the vehicle to swerve across the road and hit the victim's car. The victim's car rolled over multiple times, leaving him with brain injuries.Law enforcement initially determined that the tractor-trailer was at fault for the accident, thereby absolving the other vehicle - and its driver's insurance company - from liability.“We acquired dashcam footage and consulted accident reconstruction experts to demonstrate that the passenger vehicle was at fault for the crash,” said Campbell Williamson, founding partner of Schneider Williamson.“The driver's insurance company only had a policy up to $100,000, and that's all they were willing to offer our client.”Campbell describes the victim as a kind person and an active member of his community. The victim owned a local record store and was the president of an association for African-American record store owners.The victim's brain injury significantly impacted his work. He would frequently give speeches and presentations to record store executives, but following the brain injury, he found himself“locking up” and not being able to speak clearly during these presentations. He also dealt with short-term memory challenges.“We often say that brain injuries are invisible injuries,” said Schneider.“The symptoms are subtle or not always noticeable, and for that reason, brain injury victims have difficulty making their case to the insurance company.”The Schneider Williamson client had received multiple offers from the insurance company to settle his claim for the $100,000, the maximum policy amount. However, through the litigation process, Schneider Wiliamson's attorneys were able to secure a much higher settlement.“The insurer had insisted that the $100,000 policy limit was all that was available, but we applied pressure and secured a settlement that was well in excess of that,” said Campbell.“Now our client can pay for ongoing medical treatment. He's in a better position to recover and get his life back on track.”Schneider Williamson advocates on behalf of personal injury victims in Georgia who were not at fault for their injuries. The firm handles cases involving car accidents, negligent security, slip and fall accidents, wrongful death lawsuits, and more.============================================================================================================About Schneider WilliamsonSchneider Williamson is a personal injury litigation firm founded by partners Jason Schneider and Campbell Williamson. The duo has decades of experience litigating personal injury cases and achieving strong outcomes for their clients.The firm emphasizes a compassion-based approach to personal injury litigation and recognizes that achieving a strong settlement is crucial in helping victims rebuild their lives personally, professionally, and financially.Personal injury victims can contact Schneider Williamson directly and schedule a free consultation to review their case. The firm also provides litigation support for law firms that don't specialize in litigation or personal injury cases.Schneider Williamson: Righting wrongs and advocating for Atlanta personal injury victims.Contact:Jason SchneiderCo-Founder & Partner, Schneider Williamson...(770) 394-0047

Jason Schneider

Schneider Williamson

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.