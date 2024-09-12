HMA Celebrates Fourth Year As A Top Workplace By Puget Sound Business Journal In 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BELLEVUE, Wash., Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthcare Management Administrators, (HMA) is proud to announce that for the fourth consecutive year, it has been recognized by the Puget Sound Business Journal (PSBJ) as one of Washington's Best Workplaces

for 2024. Each year, the Puget Sound Business Journal and Quantum Workplace conduct a comprehensive employee survey to identify and celebrate the state's top companies. What makes the results truly special is that they are calculated exclusively from employee input.

Here's what the team at HMA had to say:

"Our talented team is truly the heartbeat of our continued growth and success," said Aadam Hussain, President and CEO of HMA. "This prestigious award represents a significant victory for our team, our community, our customers, and everyone who helps make HMA an exceptionally rewarding place to work."

"We believe that our strength lies in our people. Our unique culture is defined by continuous improvement, collaboration, and a relentless focus on delivering exceptional customer experiences. It is this dedication and collective effort that makes our workplace truly special," said Sherrie Allin, Chief People Officer of HMA, who proudly accepted the award and the special baseball gift from the PSBJ team.

"The team spirit here can be felt every day," says newly appointed Director of Product and Marketing, Tina Stone. "In just a few short months, I have come to experience firsthand the magnetic culture at HMA."

HMA is dedicated to helping their brokers and clients achieve top-notch healthcare outcomes for their members, all while maintaining a fun and collaborative work atmosphere.

About Healthcare Management Administrators

HMA is Proving What's Possible in Healthcare®. HMA's team of caring experts design and deliver high-quality, innovative, and affordable health plans for self-funded employers. They are the value-oriented partner employers trust to protect two of their most important assets, their people and their health plan dollars. With nearly 40 years of industry experience and a team of proactive, highly skilled professionals, HMA helps employers improve their bottom-line. This is what HMA calls "Winning Together" because they're on the same side and share the same goals – healthier outcomes for members at the best possible value. To learn more, visit or follow us on LinkedIn .

