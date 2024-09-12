New Book By Dr. Annie Cole Offers 101 Tips For Earning More And Building Wealth

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Photo of Dr. Annie Cole, Ed.D.

Dr. Cole, a coach for women, is proud to announce the release of her debut book, 101 Ways to Earn More, Build Wealth, and Live Rich in Your 30s.

VANCOUVER, WA, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Annie Cole, Ed.D., financial coach and founder of Money Essentials for Women, and now a published author, is proud to announce the release of her debut book, 101 Ways to Earn More, Build Wealth, and Live Rich in Your 30s. This book is jam-packed with actionable financial tips and offers readers a practical roadmap to making more money, building wealth, and achieving financial freedom.

In a world where debt is at an all-time high and people worldwide are looking for creative ways to make more money, Dr. Cole's book steps in to provide real solutions. Designed as a comprehensive checklist with short digestible chapters, 101 Ways to Earn More empowers readers with 101 actionable steps that can be tailored to their personal circumstances, helping them achieve financial goals at their own pace.

About the Author: Dr. Annie Cole, Ed.D.

Dr. Annie Cole is a former Vice President of a global startup and an expert data analyst who fell in love with personal finance – and completely turned her life around by studying the habits of the wealthy. In her 20s, she was a burnt-out social worker struggling on a $26,000 salary. By her 30s, she had climbed the career ladder, negotiated several 6-figure raises, invested over $1 million in real estate and the stock market, and was on track to retire by 45. Now, she teaches women how to experience their own financial makeovers using simple financial strategies that get BIG results.

“101 Ways to Earn More is a culmination of the strategies, tips, and insights I've accumulated over the last decade,” says Dr. Cole.

A Blueprint to Financial Freedom

In 101 Ways to Earn More, Build Wealth, and Live Rich in Your 30s, Dr. Cole emphasizes the importance of diverse income streams, entrepreneurial thinking, and a wealth-building mindset. The book covers a wide range of topics, including:

.Creative side hustles and gig economy opportunities

.Investment strategies for long-term wealth building

.Debt management techniques

.Real estate, stocks, and other wealth-generating assets

.Online businesses and passive income ideas

.Budgeting and saving practices for financial success

Whether the reader is looking for ways to supplement their income with a side hustle, explore new investment opportunities, or simply develop a better understanding of their personal finances, 101 Ways to Earn More is the ultimate tool for anyone seeking to change their financial destiny.

What Readers Are Saying

Early readers have already praised the book for its straightforward approach and wealth of information, with one reader sharing,“Annie knows her stuff! The knowledge she shares has helped me take control of my finances and keep my mind open to the infinite ways I have to make money!” Another reader said,“BUY THIS BOOK! Everyone (especially women in their 30s) needs a copy of it.”

Why This Book Matters Now

As financial pressures continue to mount for many adults, the need for a practical financial guide has never been more urgent.“This isn't just a book for people who are already financially savvy,” says Dr. Cole.“It's for anyone who feels stuck or overwhelmed by their finances and needs guidance on how to start earning more and building wealth today.”

Availability

101 Ways to Earn More, Build Wealth, and Live Rich in Your 30s is available now on Amazon .

About Money Essentials for Women

Founded by Dr. Annie Cole, Money Essentials for Women is dedicated to empowering women to take control of their financial future. Through personalized financial coaching, online courses, and educational resources, Money Essentials for Women helps clients maximize their income, build wealth, and achieve financial freedom.

