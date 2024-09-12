Vedhik Aischools And Ilearningengines To Honor 500 Schools' Commitment To Driving Elevated Student Education Outcomes

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The GURUVANDANAM event will recognize school principals' innovative vision and leadership in adopting AI to improve student outcomes

COCHIN, KERALA, INDIA, September 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Vedhik AiSchools , an organization that offers an AI-powered learning experience built on the iLearningEngines platform, will host GURUVANDANAM, an event celebrating the success of the Vedhik Civil Services Club of reaching the milestone of 500 schools, and honoring school principals who have demonstrated deep commitment to improving student performance outcomes. The event will take place on Thursday, September 12 at 7pm IST at the Kochi Mariott Hotel.The Vedhik Civil Services Club is a program that offers students a learning curriculum to prepare for competitive exams, including the Indian Civil Services Examination, and high-impact careers. This standout initiative aims to identify the innate ability of students and offer specialized training to them. To date, over 500 schools have elected to participate in the Vedhik Civil Services Club since the program's kick off in June.The Guest of Honor at GURUVANDANAM will be the former Chief Secretary of the State of Kerala, Dr. M. P. Joseph. The event will honor school principals for their exceptional vision and support in guiding their students towards success through the Vedhik Civil Services Club. The principals' leadership has been essential in the successful implementation of the club and in fostering student involvement.“As a principal, I have had the pleasure of witnessing firsthand the transformative impact of the Vedhik Civil Services Club on our students,” said Fr. Vimal Kumar, Principal, Trinity Lyceum CBSE School, Kollam.“This program not only prepares them for the career-enabling competitive exams, but also instills them with self-confidence. The specialized training provided by Vedhik AI Schools has been invaluable to our students in paving their path to the future.”“The GURUVANDANAM event will be a tribute to the extraordinary dedication of our principals,” said Mr. James Mattam, CEO of Vedhik AiSchools.“Their unwavering commitment to their students has been a primary reason for Vedhik's successes. We are immensely proud to honor their pivotal role in shaping the future by adopting innovative approaches to student learning and development.”This initiative is promoted by Vedhik IAS Academy, a recipient of the UN's Global E-Learning Excellence Award in 2020, and iLearningEngines, a US-based global leader in learning and work automation. Vedhik collaborates with iLearningEngines to deploy AI-powered education experience solutions and deliver high-quality educational materials to students across India. Using the iLearningEngines platform, Vedhik can design intuitive and innovative learning assets to supplement traditional teaching methods. This alliance aims to leverage advanced AI technologies and educational tools to provide world-class education, making learning more dynamic and accessible throughout the GCC.About Vedhik IAS Academy:Vedhik IAS Academy is India's largest and most innovative online IAS Academy and provides affordable world-class IAS Coaching that transforms lives. With residential campuses across India, providing an opportunity to learn from India's topmost IAS officers, Vedhik offers wide-ranging online classes with AI-supported study programs, videos and personalized evaluation platforms. Vedhik IAS Academy offers a completely digital platform and is the first paperless UN and Indian civil service coaching institute in India. Its mission is to provide online civil service coaching for students across the globe. As the only IAS academy in India to receive the UN's Excellent Global E-Learning Award 2020, Vedhik trains students for more than 568 competitive exams to prepare them for national and state-level government jobs.

