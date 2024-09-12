GMS Urges Business Owners To Prepare For Open Enrollment

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) RICHFIELD, Ohio, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As open enrollment season approaches, Group Management Services (GMS), a professional employer organization (PEO), is encouraging businesses to evaluate their insurance offerings. Open enrollment is a critical time for companies to ensure that their employees have access to affordable and comprehensive health coverage. Partnering with a PEO can simplify this process and provide businesses with enhanced health insurance options at a lower cost.

Open Enrollment 2025

In 2023, GMS helped small businesses achieve significant savings on health insurance premiums. Employee premiums were 26% lower than the U.S. average, and family premiums were 15% lower than the U.S. average.

With over 50,000 employees represented, GMS leverages its buying power to offer these competitive rates. With expert guidance on navigating complex benefits offerings, GMS is a valuable partner for businesses aiming to enhance employee benefits while controlling costs.

Why Partner With A PEO For Group Health Insurance?

A PEO like GMS provides small and midsize businesses with access to group health plans typically reserved for larger organizations. By leveraging economies of scale, GMS offers companies more competitive rates and a broader range of health coverage options for employees.

Additionally, a PEO manages time-consuming administrative tasks such as benefits enrollment, compliance with regulatory changes, and employee support, freeing up time for business owners to focus on growth and operations.

The open enrollment period is the perfect time for businesses to review their health benefits and explore how a PEO can help them offer better coverage at lower costs. At GMS, we offer tailored solutions that not only enhance benefits but also reduce the burden of managing HR functions internally.

GMS offers a variety of group health coverage plans designed to meet the needs of both employers and employees. From comprehensive medical coverage to wellness programs, GMS helps businesses ensure their employees are well cared for.

For businesses looking to learn more about health insurance options, GMS offers a free guide on Health Insurance Basics for Small Business Owners.

This guide provides valuable insights into navigating the complexities of health coverage and making informed decisions for your business.

About Group Management Services (GMS)

Group Management Services (GMS) is a leading PEO headquartered in Richfield, Ohio. GMS helps businesses manage their HR, payroll, employee benefits, and risk management, allowing companies to focus on their core operations. With over 25 offices nationwide, GMS serves 3,500+ companies, representing over 50,000 employees.

