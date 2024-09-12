101 Mobility Celebrates 'Divine Renovation' Award Win And Season 2 Premiere Featuring 101 Mobility

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)





We're excited to share this special moment with the Mumm family, showcasing how 101 Mobility's life-changing equipment has transformed their home and enhanced their daily lives.





101 Mobility owner John Macdonald and his team installed a custom ramp for the Mumm family, giving them improved accessibility and independence in their home, as featured in Season 2.

WILMINGTON, N.C., Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 101 Mobility, a leading provider of mobility and accessibility solutions, is thrilled to congratulate its valued partner, 'Divine Renovation', on winning the Impact DOC Award of Excellence for Documentary Short, Disability Issues. This award recognizes the show's positive influence in sharing stories of resilience and community-driven home modifications.

Adding to the celebration, 101 Mobility is excited to share that Season 2 of 'Divine Renovation: Destination New England', hosted by Erik Estrada, premieres on September 19th. You can watch the new season on UpTV, Tubi, Amazon, and other platforms. This season includes an appearance by 101 Mobility owner John Macdonald, highlighting his work in improving accessibility.

"We are truly happy for the 'Divine Renovation' team and this award," said Brooke Bloomquist, 101 Mobility's Director of Marketing. "Their focus on showing the strength of accessibility and community aligns with what we believe in at 101 Mobility."

The partnership between 101 Mobility and 'Divine Renovation' exemplifies the shared dedication of both organizations to creating a more inclusive world. "Partnering with 101 Mobility is an exciting opportunity because it helps us to further our mission of disability awareness with the content that we create," said Monty Hobbs, Executive Producer of 'Divine Renovation'.

Valerie Smaldone, Co-Executive Producer of 'Divine Renovation', added, "We witnessed how life-changing it was when a 101 Mobility franchisee provided an extensive ramp for a family with a disabled child in our second season."

"We are honored to be part of Divine Renovation's journey," said Joe Loch, President of 101 Mobility. "Their work truly reflects the mission of making a real difference, and we're proud to continue working with them to help more people live with greater accessibility and independence."

101 Mobility encourages viewers to watch the Season 2 premiere on September 19th to see the inspiring stories and the positive changes that 'Divine Renovation' is making, including the episode where 101 Mobility helped improve access.

About 101 Mobility

101 Mobility is a leading provider of mobility and accessibility solutions, dedicated to enhancing the lives of individuals through a wide range of products and services. With a focus on independence, safety, and freedom, 101 Mobility is committed to making a positive impact on the communities it serves.

About 'Divine Renovation'

'Divine Renovation: Destination New England', hosted by Erik Estrada, is a television series that showcases the power of community and home modifications to improve the lives of individuals and families facing challenges. The series is available for streaming on Prime Video, Tubi, Plex, and Apple TV.

