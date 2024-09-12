CE-LINK Portable Power Bidirectional Inverter Technology: Revolutionizing Your Outdoor Power Experience

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DONGGUAN, China, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In recent years, there's been a growing interest in outdoor activities like camping and outdoor work, leading to increased demand for portable power solutions. However, traditional power supplies have limitations such as a single inverter direction.

Recently, CE-LINK launched all-series portable power stations featuring bidirectional inverter technology, creating a versatile solution that is stable, reliable, efficient, and flexible.

CE-LINK Portable Power Station

Bidirectional inverter technology is an advanced power management solution. It combines the functions of a traditional inverter (DC to AC) and charger (AC to DC), allowing power to be freely converted between direct current (DC) and alternating current (AC). This means users are capable of not only converting the DC power stored in the battery into AC power suitable for household appliances but also recharging the battery using an AC power source.

CE-LINK all-series portable power station adopts bidirectional inverter technology and supports the fast charging function. It can charge and discharge at the same time to meet users' flexible power needs.

Fast Charging, Efficient Discharging

Bidirectional inverter technology is the core of CE-LINK's new generation of portable power station. This technology enables portable power stations to simultaneously facilitate rapid charging and efficient discharging, markedly enhancing battery utilization. Compared with traditional unidirectional inverters, bidirectional inverter technology shares the main power circuit, which makes charging faster. For example, for a 3000W portable power station, the charging time from 0-100% is only 1.7 hours. Bidirectional inverter technology also performs well when it comes to discharging. It intelligently modulates the output power under high and low power operating conditions, to guarantee a consistent and stable power supply.

Efficient Energy Management

Bidirectional inverter technology efficiently manages current flow during charging and discharging, automatically adjusting the direction to demand for optimal energy conversion and minimal loss. The built-in high-efficiency Battery Management System (BMS) enhances charging speed, safeguards against overloading, and prolongs battery lifespan. The CE-LINK portable power station is particularly beneficial for field workers or explorers, ensuring equipment remains powered when needed.

Compact Design and Portability

The bidirectional inverter technology merges inverter and charger capabilities, resulting in a more compact portable power station. It only requires one AC cord to charge directly from the mains without needing an additional dedicated adapter. Furthermore, the CE-LINK portable power station boasts a miniaturized design and lightweight materials, significantly reducing portability challenges.

Wide Range of Application

Bidirectional inverter technology offers a versatile array of applications, catering to various power support requirements for home emergencies, short-term camping excursions, extended field research expeditions, and even emergency rescue operations.

About CE-LINK:

CE-LINK is committed to developing innovative portable energy solutions. With continuous R&D and product iteration, CE-LINK remains at the forefront of the industry and strives to provide the best outdoor power experience for users worldwide.

