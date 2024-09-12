(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



data-text="Unlimit partners with Shoplazza to boost cross-border payments for Chinese e-commerce" data-link=" partners with Shoplazza to boost cross-border payments for Chinese e-commerce" class="whatsapp">Shar The collaboration will help to enhance cross-border payments for Shoplazza's 500,000+ merchants, improve payment success rates, and support the growth of the in the APAC region.

LONDON, UK - OutReach Newswire - 12 September 2024 - Global fintech Unlimit has today announced a strategic partnership with the global AI-commerce company, Shoplazza. The partnership is focused on enhancing cross-border payment services for e-commerce merchants in APAC. Shoplazza merchants will be able to leverage Unlimit's extensive portfolio of payment methods and robust payment infrastructure to expand their customer bases worldwide, bolster customer satisfaction, and improve customer retention.Unlimit's global payment portfolio consists of 1,000+ directly integrated payment methods and local acquiring licenses operating across 5 continents. Integrating with Unlimit enables businesses all around the world to smoothly and efficiently expand across APAC, EMEA, LATAM, the UK, India, and Africa. This partnership will grant Shoplazza's network of over 500,000 merchants access to one of the world's largest proprietary payment infrastructures, empowering them to streamline settlements, significantly improve their payment offering, and guarantee a high level of security for their end-users.China's e-commerce market is currently the largest worldwide, and accounts for nearly 50% of global transactions. According to the State Council's data , China's cross-border e-commerce experienced a remarkable 15.6% significant surge in import-export volume in 2023. This was driven by a 19.6% rise in exports. The market's growth has shown no sign of stopping. In the first quarter of 2024, the cross-border e-commerce trade in China had already shown an increase of 9.6% , of which 14% was an increase in exports.'For the last 15 years, we have supported merchants from all over the world in accelerating their global expansion. We share Shoplazza's commitment to empowering e-commerce companies with the right payment tools to streamline cross-border transactions,' said Unlimit's Chief Customer Officer, Irene Skrynova. 'We are certain that together, we can truly enhance cross-border operations for merchants of all sizes and leave our mark in the evolution of the APAC e-commerce industry.'Hashtag: #Fintech #payment #crossborder



Wechat: Unlimit

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Unlimit

Founded in 2009, Unlimit is a global fintech company that offers a large portfolio of financial services, including payment processing, banking as a service (BaaS), and an on&off-ramp fiat solution for crypto, DeFi, and GameFi. The company's mission is to deliver solutions that eliminate financial borders, enabling businesses to operate both locally and internationally with ease across Europe, the UK, LATAM, APAC, India and Africa. Unlimit has 700 employees across 16 offices and five continents, including London, Singapore, So Paulo, Hong Kong, and Mexico. For further information, please visit:







.



Shoplazza

Shoplazza, a cutting-edge global commerce platform, is dedicated to crafting a unified retail environment that bridges the gap between online and offline shopping experiences. Our leadership team, a blend of seasoned professionals from top-tier technology companies such as Microsoft, IBM, Oracle, Alibaba, and Baidu, brings extensive expertise in retail, technology, and compliance. Supported by a consortium of esteemed global investors hailing from the US, Middle East, and Asia, including industry giants like Sequoia, StepStone, Softbank Vision Fund, and Chimera, Shoplazza stands at the forefront of commerce innovation. For further information, please visit:







Unlimit